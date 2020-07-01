All apartments in Horizon West
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
13627 Ancilla Blvd.
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

13627 Ancilla Blvd.

13627 Ancilla Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

13627 Ancilla Boulevard, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous 4/3.5 home with Loft in Windermere! Lawn service included! - Gorgeous 4/3.5 home located in the highly desirable Summerport Community. This two-story home boasts wood-floored living areas, ceramic tiled kitchen, and bathrooms, granite counter-tops, ceiling fans, three-car garage, split level floor plan, large 2nd-floor loft, all appliances including washer and dryer and more!! Spend your mornings enjoying a cup of coffee on the quaint front porch overlooking the beautiful pond and your days having fun enjoying all this beautiful community has to offer! Not to mention, lawn service is included in the rent!

Located in prestigious Windermere, just minutes from the 429 and Fowlers Grove Shopping Center. Visit our website, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing.

Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/

*Washer and dryer are present, but in as/is condition and for tenant convenience only.

(RLNE3052490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

