13627 Ancilla Blvd.

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous 4/3.5 home with Loft in Windermere! Lawn service included! - Gorgeous 4/3.5 home located in the highly desirable Summerport Community. This two-story home boasts wood-floored living areas, ceramic tiled kitchen, and bathrooms, granite counter-tops, ceiling fans, three-car garage, split level floor plan, large 2nd-floor loft, all appliances including washer and dryer and more!! Spend your mornings enjoying a cup of coffee on the quaint front porch overlooking the beautiful pond and your days having fun enjoying all this beautiful community has to offer! Not to mention, lawn service is included in the rent!



Located in prestigious Windermere, just minutes from the 429 and Fowlers Grove Shopping Center. Visit our website, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing.



Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/



*Washer and dryer are present, but in as/is condition and for tenant convenience only.



(RLNE3052490)