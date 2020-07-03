All apartments in Horizon West
13461 Zori Lane -PO-

13461 Zori Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13461 Zori Lane, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
media room
Listing Agent: Courtney James Email: courtneykari@earthlink.net - This house has had a inside face paint touch up.Come and enjoy this area Windermere and enjoy the NEW Windermere High School that was built near this elegant home for rent in windermere.Great floor plan with oversize kitchen, tall cabinets, wood floors, title floors, California closets in all rooms, Summer Kitchen, salt heated solar pool Theater room.This 4 bedroom ,3 bath home plus bonus and office/flex space offers charming curb appeal with a custom paint color and three car garage. Step inside to find cherry hardwood floors though out the ground floor with a downstairs master suite and luxurious master bath .there are 4bedrooms and 3 bath down stairs with one being a guest suite an office or den downstairs and a bonus room/theater upstairs. The family room features soaring celling and with a slider glass doors showing off the gorgeous pool and water features.

(RLNE5686587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13461 Zori Lane -PO- have any available units?
13461 Zori Lane -PO- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 13461 Zori Lane -PO- have?
Some of 13461 Zori Lane -PO-'s amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13461 Zori Lane -PO- currently offering any rent specials?
13461 Zori Lane -PO- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13461 Zori Lane -PO- pet-friendly?
Yes, 13461 Zori Lane -PO- is pet friendly.
Does 13461 Zori Lane -PO- offer parking?
Yes, 13461 Zori Lane -PO- offers parking.
Does 13461 Zori Lane -PO- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13461 Zori Lane -PO- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13461 Zori Lane -PO- have a pool?
Yes, 13461 Zori Lane -PO- has a pool.
Does 13461 Zori Lane -PO- have accessible units?
No, 13461 Zori Lane -PO- does not have accessible units.
Does 13461 Zori Lane -PO- have units with dishwashers?
No, 13461 Zori Lane -PO- does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13461 Zori Lane -PO- have units with air conditioning?
No, 13461 Zori Lane -PO- does not have units with air conditioning.

