Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

13375 Gorgona Isle Dr

13375 Gorgona Isle Drive
Location

13375 Gorgona Isle Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Under Construction. Estimated completion June 2019. Mattamy Homes Minneola townhome floorplan with rear entry garage - gorgeous designer options throughout includes full stainless steel kitchen appliance package plus washer and dryer, upstairs and downstairs railing, Granite counters, tile throughout living areas, covered patio in rear of home and Master Bed overlooks pond. Brand new community in Windermere - amenities under construction and will include community pool and cabana, park area, playground and walking trails. CGC1523142

Listing Courtesy Of MATTAMY REAL ESTATE SERVICES

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13375 Gorgona Isle Dr have any available units?
13375 Gorgona Isle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 13375 Gorgona Isle Dr have?
Some of 13375 Gorgona Isle Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13375 Gorgona Isle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13375 Gorgona Isle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13375 Gorgona Isle Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13375 Gorgona Isle Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13375 Gorgona Isle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13375 Gorgona Isle Dr offers parking.
Does 13375 Gorgona Isle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13375 Gorgona Isle Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13375 Gorgona Isle Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13375 Gorgona Isle Dr has a pool.
Does 13375 Gorgona Isle Dr have accessible units?
No, 13375 Gorgona Isle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13375 Gorgona Isle Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13375 Gorgona Isle Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13375 Gorgona Isle Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 13375 Gorgona Isle Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
