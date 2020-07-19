13349 SUNKISS LOOP

Amenities

Located in the Windermere community of Summerport, this three bedroom, two bath home features volume ceilings, a formal living/dining flex space with laminate wood flooring, a large eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, a spacious family room with sliding glass door to an enclosed patio and a privacy-fenced backyard. The generous master suite has a tray ceiling, walk-in closet, and a master bath with dual sinks, a garden tub, and a separate stall shower. Community amenities include a community pool, tennis courts, fitness center, and a playground. Zoned for some of Orange County’s most sought-after public schools, and just up the road from Windermere Prep, the home is conveniently located with easy access to the 429, Winter Garden Village, Florida Hospital West, and major Orlando area attractions. Lease includes yard maintenance and pest control. NO PETS.