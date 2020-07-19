All apartments in Horizon West
13349 SUNKISS LOOP

13349 Sunkiss Loop · No Longer Available
Location

13349 Sunkiss Loop, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Located in the Windermere community of Summerport, this three bedroom, two bath home features volume ceilings, a formal living/dining flex space with laminate wood flooring, a large eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, a spacious family room with sliding glass door to an enclosed patio and a privacy-fenced backyard. The generous master suite has a tray ceiling, walk-in closet, and a master bath with dual sinks, a garden tub, and a separate stall shower. Community amenities include a community pool, tennis courts, fitness center, and a playground. Zoned for some of Orange County’s most sought-after public schools, and just up the road from Windermere Prep, the home is conveniently located with easy access to the 429, Winter Garden Village, Florida Hospital West, and major Orlando area attractions. Lease includes yard maintenance and pest control. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13349 SUNKISS LOOP have any available units?
13349 SUNKISS LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 13349 SUNKISS LOOP have?
Some of 13349 SUNKISS LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13349 SUNKISS LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
13349 SUNKISS LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13349 SUNKISS LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 13349 SUNKISS LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 13349 SUNKISS LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 13349 SUNKISS LOOP offers parking.
Does 13349 SUNKISS LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13349 SUNKISS LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13349 SUNKISS LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 13349 SUNKISS LOOP has a pool.
Does 13349 SUNKISS LOOP have accessible units?
No, 13349 SUNKISS LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 13349 SUNKISS LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13349 SUNKISS LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 13349 SUNKISS LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 13349 SUNKISS LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
