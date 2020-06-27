Amenities

13237 Penshurst Lane Available 07/25/19 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom in Windermere ... - This spacious construction, quick move-in home is the "Peabody" plan by Lennar - Central Florida, and is located in the community of The Windermere Sound. This home has 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, is 3258 square feet, and a 3-car garage. The home features: master bath with a tub and separate shower stall, kitchen with an island and walk in pantry, a den/library/office, a game room, open floor plan and a split bedroom. The Estates at Windermere Sound features single family homes with amenities such as basketball, a pool, a playground, and tennis. Lawn service included.



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



Application Fee=$50 per Adult, Security Deposit=$2695, Pet Fee=$150 (+$50 for second pet) Admin fee=$125.00

