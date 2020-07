Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

One story home in Windermere with Three Bedrooms and two Baths. Kitchen with granite counter tops, 42" cabinets and opens to dining area and family room. Formal living room, inside laundry room with dryer/washer and two car garage. Carpet and tile flooring. Community pool.

Close to shopping, major roads, schools and attractions.