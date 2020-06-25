13231 Fossick Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome Home! You will love this bright and airy open floor plan. This 3 bedroom plus an office and 2 bath home sits on a prime lot looking onto the pond and next to the park. A cook's kitchen with stainless appliances and lots of storage. Large family room with access to the screened in porch with views onto the pond and park. There is a formal living room and dining room combo making the home feel very open and large. Master is enormous with walk in closets and a beautiful bathroom and has a door to the screened in porch. Two additional bedrooms, and a large office with french doors, which are situated away from the master for privacy. You must come today to see this beauty in the coveted neighborhood of Providence which offers a community pool, Gazebo and park.



