Horizon West, FL
13220 ZORI LANE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

13220 ZORI LANE

13220 Zori Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13220 Zori Lane, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bedroom home in Windermere - Over 2,500 square feet of living space, plus a patio and a 2-car garage. This open floor plan, twp-way split home offers a combined formal living room / dining room in addition to a very large family room with space for an additional table. Large tile floor compliments all of the common living space and carpet in bedrooms. This home has convenient access to Hwy 429, Winter Garden Village and Disney. LAWN CARE IS INCLUDED

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call (321) 895-9394.

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

(RLNE3321469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13220 ZORI LANE have any available units?
13220 ZORI LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 13220 ZORI LANE have?
Some of 13220 ZORI LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13220 ZORI LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13220 ZORI LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13220 ZORI LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13220 ZORI LANE is pet friendly.
Does 13220 ZORI LANE offer parking?
Yes, 13220 ZORI LANE does offer parking.
Does 13220 ZORI LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13220 ZORI LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13220 ZORI LANE have a pool?
No, 13220 ZORI LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13220 ZORI LANE have accessible units?
No, 13220 ZORI LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13220 ZORI LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13220 ZORI LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13220 ZORI LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13220 ZORI LANE has units with air conditioning.
