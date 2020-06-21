13220 ZORI LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 Bedroom home in Windermere - Over 2,500 square feet of living space, plus a patio and a 2-car garage. This open floor plan, twp-way split home offers a combined formal living room / dining room in addition to a very large family room with space for an additional table. Large tile floor compliments all of the common living space and carpet in bedrooms. This home has convenient access to Hwy 429, Winter Garden Village and Disney. LAWN CARE IS INCLUDED



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and screening is required

One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call (321) 895-9394.



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



(RLNE3321469)