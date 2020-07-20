All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:20 PM

13011 PENSHURST LANE

13011 Penshurst Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13011 Penshurst Lane, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Breathtaking pond/fountain view on front, large fenced backyard with a screened in patio overlooking nature preserves. you will enjoy Disney firework shows nightly from your front porch. This stunning home with open floor plan has 5 bedrooms, huge bonus room, 4 full bathrooms, Large dining room with butler's pantry as well as 3 car garage. Lawn care is included in rent. This home is situated in Lakes Of Windermere, a beautiful master planed community that offers playgrounds, pool, tennis, volleyball, basketball and more. The main floor has common living areas, ground floor oversized master suite has his/hers walk-in closet. Second en-suite on ground floor with full bathroom. 3 additional bedrooms and bathrooms are upstairs. A massive bonus room on second floor is ideal for a secondary family room/home theatre or a game room. Chief's Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and 42" cabinets. Very convenient to major roads, Disney campus and shopping. Excellent public schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13011 PENSHURST LANE have any available units?
13011 PENSHURST LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 13011 PENSHURST LANE have?
Some of 13011 PENSHURST LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13011 PENSHURST LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13011 PENSHURST LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13011 PENSHURST LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13011 PENSHURST LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 13011 PENSHURST LANE offer parking?
Yes, 13011 PENSHURST LANE offers parking.
Does 13011 PENSHURST LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13011 PENSHURST LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13011 PENSHURST LANE have a pool?
Yes, 13011 PENSHURST LANE has a pool.
Does 13011 PENSHURST LANE have accessible units?
No, 13011 PENSHURST LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13011 PENSHURST LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13011 PENSHURST LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13011 PENSHURST LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13011 PENSHURST LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
