13011 PENSHURST LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court game room parking playground pool garage media room tennis court volleyball court

Breathtaking pond/fountain view on front, large fenced backyard with a screened in patio overlooking nature preserves. you will enjoy Disney firework shows nightly from your front porch. This stunning home with open floor plan has 5 bedrooms, huge bonus room, 4 full bathrooms, Large dining room with butler's pantry as well as 3 car garage. Lawn care is included in rent. This home is situated in Lakes Of Windermere, a beautiful master planed community that offers playgrounds, pool, tennis, volleyball, basketball and more. The main floor has common living areas, ground floor oversized master suite has his/hers walk-in closet. Second en-suite on ground floor with full bathroom. 3 additional bedrooms and bathrooms are upstairs. A massive bonus room on second floor is ideal for a secondary family room/home theatre or a game room. Chief's Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and 42" cabinets. Very convenient to major roads, Disney campus and shopping. Excellent public schools!