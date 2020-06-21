All apartments in Horizon West
12986 Holdenbury Ln
12986 Holdenbury Ln

12986 Holdenbury Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12986 Holdenbury Lane, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Property is not available for showings until 6/4/20

This is a beautiful 4/2 in the neighborhood of Windermere Terrace. It has an open floor plan with great windows letting in much natural light. Tile flooring. It has granite counters in the kitchen and all like new appliances. Plenty of counter and cabinet space. Great size bedrooms with large closets. It has a large patio space and 2 car garage. Great location and community features a gorgeous sparkling pool. This is an amazing home at a great price and will go fast.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12986 Holdenbury Ln have any available units?
12986 Holdenbury Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 12986 Holdenbury Ln have?
Some of 12986 Holdenbury Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12986 Holdenbury Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12986 Holdenbury Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12986 Holdenbury Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 12986 Holdenbury Ln is pet friendly.
Does 12986 Holdenbury Ln offer parking?
Yes, 12986 Holdenbury Ln does offer parking.
Does 12986 Holdenbury Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12986 Holdenbury Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12986 Holdenbury Ln have a pool?
Yes, 12986 Holdenbury Ln has a pool.
Does 12986 Holdenbury Ln have accessible units?
No, 12986 Holdenbury Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12986 Holdenbury Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 12986 Holdenbury Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12986 Holdenbury Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 12986 Holdenbury Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
