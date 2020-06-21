All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:22 PM

12975 CALDERDALE AVENUE

12975 Calderdale Avenue · (407) 697-8298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12975 Calderdale Avenue, Horizon West, FL 34786

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1609 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath END UNIT townhome with GARAGE in the fabulous Wickham Park Community. This home includes a spacious kitchen with tons of cabinets and a breakfast bar. The kitchen overlooks the bright dining area and living room. Off the living room is a PRIVATE COURTYARD which connects to a 2 CAR GARAGE. There's also a convenient half-bath downstairs. Upstairs you will find a spacious master bedroom with a WALK-IN CLOSET and EN SUITE MASTER BATH. There are 2 additional bedrooms down the hall that share a jack-and-jill bathroom. Also upstairs is the laundry room complete with washer and dryer. The community offers a park, playground, walking trails, clubhouse and RESORT STYLE POOL. Great location with easy access to Disney Theme Parks, Florida Turnpike, 408 and I-4. Lots of shopping and dining nearby too!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12975 CALDERDALE AVENUE have any available units?
12975 CALDERDALE AVENUE has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12975 CALDERDALE AVENUE have?
Some of 12975 CALDERDALE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12975 CALDERDALE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
12975 CALDERDALE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12975 CALDERDALE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 12975 CALDERDALE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 12975 CALDERDALE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 12975 CALDERDALE AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 12975 CALDERDALE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12975 CALDERDALE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12975 CALDERDALE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 12975 CALDERDALE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 12975 CALDERDALE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 12975 CALDERDALE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 12975 CALDERDALE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12975 CALDERDALE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12975 CALDERDALE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12975 CALDERDALE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
