12975 CALDERDALE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath END UNIT townhome with GARAGE in the fabulous Wickham Park Community. This home includes a spacious kitchen with tons of cabinets and a breakfast bar. The kitchen overlooks the bright dining area and living room. Off the living room is a PRIVATE COURTYARD which connects to a 2 CAR GARAGE. There's also a convenient half-bath downstairs. Upstairs you will find a spacious master bedroom with a WALK-IN CLOSET and EN SUITE MASTER BATH. There are 2 additional bedrooms down the hall that share a jack-and-jill bathroom. Also upstairs is the laundry room complete with washer and dryer. The community offers a park, playground, walking trails, clubhouse and RESORT STYLE POOL. Great location with easy access to Disney Theme Parks, Florida Turnpike, 408 and I-4. Lots of shopping and dining nearby too!!