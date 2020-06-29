All apartments in Horizon West
Horizon West, FL
12946 Westside Village Loop
12946 Westside Village Loop · No Longer Available
Location

12946 Westside Village Loop, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
12946 Westside Village Loop Available 02/05/20 3 Bedroom in the Heart of Windermere!!! - Located in the highly desirable heart of Windermere, Westside Village is only minutes from access to multiple lakes, dining, shopping, and A-rated schools. Westside Village will also have fantastic community amenities including a resort-style pool, clubhouse, and playground.

Energy-efficient home feature open floor plan. Enjoy morning coffee on the lanai of this functional two story home. A private first-floor study is ideal for home and office work. The spacious upstairs loft can serves as a play room or an entertainment area.

Publix is 5 minture walk and lake side shopping center , grade A school for your children , close to Disney and winter garden village .

More than one homesite available. Call or Text Chris at 407-437-7133 for more information.

(RLNE3777638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12946 Westside Village Loop have any available units?
12946 Westside Village Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 12946 Westside Village Loop have?
Some of 12946 Westside Village Loop's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12946 Westside Village Loop currently offering any rent specials?
12946 Westside Village Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12946 Westside Village Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 12946 Westside Village Loop is pet friendly.
Does 12946 Westside Village Loop offer parking?
No, 12946 Westside Village Loop does not offer parking.
Does 12946 Westside Village Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12946 Westside Village Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12946 Westside Village Loop have a pool?
Yes, 12946 Westside Village Loop has a pool.
Does 12946 Westside Village Loop have accessible units?
No, 12946 Westside Village Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 12946 Westside Village Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 12946 Westside Village Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12946 Westside Village Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 12946 Westside Village Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
