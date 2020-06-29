Amenities

12946 Westside Village Loop Available 02/05/20 3 Bedroom in the Heart of Windermere!!! - Located in the highly desirable heart of Windermere, Westside Village is only minutes from access to multiple lakes, dining, shopping, and A-rated schools. Westside Village will also have fantastic community amenities including a resort-style pool, clubhouse, and playground.



Energy-efficient home feature open floor plan. Enjoy morning coffee on the lanai of this functional two story home. A private first-floor study is ideal for home and office work. The spacious upstairs loft can serves as a play room or an entertainment area.



Publix is 5 minture walk and lake side shopping center , grade A school for your children , close to Disney and winter garden village .



More than one homesite available. Call or Text Chris at 407-437-7133 for more information.



