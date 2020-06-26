12937 DROXFORD ROAD

Amenities

Spacious and Clean 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath Ranch with Windermere Schools. Home has modern appliances including washer and Dryer. Large master Bedroom Ensuite with New Hardwoods and 2 Walk-in Closets. Master Bath has Separate Vanities, Large garden tub and stand alone shower. Family room and dining area open to kitchen, with a separate formal Living/Dining Room Combo. A front porch shaded by trees and a lanai. Community Pool, Tennis Court, Volleyball, Basketball, Fishing Pier and great space for walking space. Rent includes Lawn Care and Pest Control. Close to Theme Parks, Shopping( Lakeside Village Publix and New Restaurants and short drive to Winter Garden Village). Covenient to Dr. Phillips and Restaurant Row. Available March 1, 2020. Owner is a licensed Florida Real Estate Agent. Please do not disturb the tenants. Call your realtor or the listing agent for viewing. Minimum of seven months lease cane be negotiated. Sorry absolutely no pets.