Last updated May 26 2020 at 3:36 PM

12937 DROXFORD ROAD

12937 Droxford Road · No Longer Available
Location

12937 Droxford Road, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Spacious and Clean 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath Ranch with Windermere Schools. Home has modern appliances including washer and Dryer. Large master Bedroom Ensuite with New Hardwoods and 2 Walk-in Closets. Master Bath has Separate Vanities, Large garden tub and stand alone shower. Family room and dining area open to kitchen, with a separate formal Living/Dining Room Combo. A front porch shaded by trees and a lanai. Community Pool, Tennis Court, Volleyball, Basketball, Fishing Pier and great space for walking space. Rent includes Lawn Care and Pest Control. Close to Theme Parks, Shopping( Lakeside Village Publix and New Restaurants and short drive to Winter Garden Village). Covenient to Dr. Phillips and Restaurant Row. Available March 1, 2020. Owner is a licensed Florida Real Estate Agent. Please do not disturb the tenants. Call your realtor or the listing agent for viewing. Minimum of seven months lease cane be negotiated. Sorry absolutely no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12937 DROXFORD ROAD have any available units?
12937 DROXFORD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 12937 DROXFORD ROAD have?
Some of 12937 DROXFORD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12937 DROXFORD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
12937 DROXFORD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12937 DROXFORD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 12937 DROXFORD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 12937 DROXFORD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 12937 DROXFORD ROAD offers parking.
Does 12937 DROXFORD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12937 DROXFORD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12937 DROXFORD ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 12937 DROXFORD ROAD has a pool.
Does 12937 DROXFORD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 12937 DROXFORD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 12937 DROXFORD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12937 DROXFORD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 12937 DROXFORD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 12937 DROXFORD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
