Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12839 Emersondale Ave

12839 Emersondale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12839 Emersondale Avenue, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
courtyard
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
garage
Like New! 3/2.5 Townhome ,stainless appliances, 2 Car Garage+ Courtyard, Community also features POOL & CLUBHOUSE.The energy efficient, environmentally luxury townhomes in Wickham Park, an Orlando community in the highly coveted Windermere area are built using a scientific procedure with strict guidelines called “Environments for Living". The convenient central Florida location affords easy access from the luxury townhome to everything you may need to maintain your busy lifestyle. Within a short distance of Wickham Park you will find such notable central Florida and Orlando attractions and amenities . A Rated Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12839 Emersondale Ave have any available units?
12839 Emersondale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 12839 Emersondale Ave have?
Some of 12839 Emersondale Ave's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12839 Emersondale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12839 Emersondale Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12839 Emersondale Ave pet-friendly?
No, 12839 Emersondale Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 12839 Emersondale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12839 Emersondale Ave does offer parking.
Does 12839 Emersondale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12839 Emersondale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12839 Emersondale Ave have a pool?
Yes, 12839 Emersondale Ave has a pool.
Does 12839 Emersondale Ave have accessible units?
No, 12839 Emersondale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12839 Emersondale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 12839 Emersondale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12839 Emersondale Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 12839 Emersondale Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
