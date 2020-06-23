12839 Emersondale Ave

Amenities

Like New! 3/2.5 Townhome ,stainless appliances, 2 Car Garage+ Courtyard, Community also features POOL & CLUBHOUSE.The energy efficient, environmentally luxury townhomes in Wickham Park, an Orlando community in the highly coveted Windermere area are built using a scientific procedure with strict guidelines called “Environments for Living". The convenient central Florida location affords easy access from the luxury townhome to everything you may need to maintain your busy lifestyle. Within a short distance of Wickham Park you will find such notable central Florida and Orlando attractions and amenities . A Rated Schools