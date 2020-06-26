All apartments in Horizon West
12835 EMERSONDALE AVENUE
12835 EMERSONDALE AVENUE

12835 Emersondale Avenue
Location

12835 Emersondale Avenue, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
pool table
garage
"FANTASTIC Opportunity to RENT this BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS CORNER "Like New Townhome" * Located Right Across the Community Park & Clubhouse *You May Watch Disney FIREWORKS from Your Home! Desirable Open Floor Plan with Lots of Windows & Natural Light! Upgraded Home Features: CERAMIC 18x18 Tile Flooring Downstairs and Bathrooms. Kitchen offers SILESTONE countertops, 42 Inch Cabinets, all top of the line WHIRLPOOL Stainless Steel Appliances and a Nice Closet Pantry! Upgraded Lighting & Fixtures throughout. Back-entry detached 2-car Garage w/Private Fenced Courtyard with Upgraded Pavers. Upstairs Features include: Spacious Master Bedroom boasts a Walk-In Closet. Master Bath features Dual Sinks and a Cabinet Shower. 2 additional Bedrooms sharing an Amazing Jack & Jill Bath w/Tub. This townhome has many Green Features and is built with energy-saving materials- including Energy Efficient features such as Low-E Double Pane Windows and 13 Seer AC System & Energy Star appliances. Wickham Park features a Beautiful Community Clubhouse with Billiard Tables, Large Pool with Spacious Lounging areas and more; not to mention the vast Green Space, Gazebo and Walking Trails. Located close to A-schools, shopping, restaurants, area attractions and major roadways."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12835 EMERSONDALE AVENUE have any available units?
12835 EMERSONDALE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 12835 EMERSONDALE AVENUE have?
Some of 12835 EMERSONDALE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12835 EMERSONDALE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
12835 EMERSONDALE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12835 EMERSONDALE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 12835 EMERSONDALE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 12835 EMERSONDALE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 12835 EMERSONDALE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 12835 EMERSONDALE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12835 EMERSONDALE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12835 EMERSONDALE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 12835 EMERSONDALE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 12835 EMERSONDALE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 12835 EMERSONDALE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 12835 EMERSONDALE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12835 EMERSONDALE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12835 EMERSONDALE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12835 EMERSONDALE AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
