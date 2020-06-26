12835 EMERSONDALE AVENUE

Amenities
"FANTASTIC Opportunity to RENT this BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS CORNER "Like New Townhome" * Located Right Across the Community Park & Clubhouse *You May Watch Disney FIREWORKS from Your Home! Desirable Open Floor Plan with Lots of Windows & Natural Light! Upgraded Home Features: CERAMIC 18x18 Tile Flooring Downstairs and Bathrooms. Kitchen offers SILESTONE countertops, 42 Inch Cabinets, all top of the line WHIRLPOOL Stainless Steel Appliances and a Nice Closet Pantry! Upgraded Lighting & Fixtures throughout. Back-entry detached 2-car Garage w/Private Fenced Courtyard with Upgraded Pavers. Upstairs Features include: Spacious Master Bedroom boasts a Walk-In Closet. Master Bath features Dual Sinks and a Cabinet Shower. 2 additional Bedrooms sharing an Amazing Jack & Jill Bath w/Tub. This townhome has many Green Features and is built with energy-saving materials- including Energy Efficient features such as Low-E Double Pane Windows and 13 Seer AC System & Energy Star appliances. Wickham Park features a Beautiful Community Clubhouse with Billiard Tables, Large Pool with Spacious Lounging areas and more; not to mention the vast Green Space, Gazebo and Walking Trails. Located close to A-schools, shopping, restaurants, area attractions and major roadways."