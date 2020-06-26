12835 EMERSONDALE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool pool table garage

"FANTASTIC Opportunity to RENT this BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS CORNER "Like New Townhome" * Located Right Across the Community Park & Clubhouse *You May Watch Disney FIREWORKS from Your Home! Desirable Open Floor Plan with Lots of Windows & Natural Light! Upgraded Home Features: CERAMIC 18x18 Tile Flooring Downstairs and Bathrooms. Kitchen offers SILESTONE countertops, 42 Inch Cabinets, all top of the line WHIRLPOOL Stainless Steel Appliances and a Nice Closet Pantry! Upgraded Lighting & Fixtures throughout. Back-entry detached 2-car Garage w/Private Fenced Courtyard with Upgraded Pavers. Upstairs Features include: Spacious Master Bedroom boasts a Walk-In Closet. Master Bath features Dual Sinks and a Cabinet Shower. 2 additional Bedrooms sharing an Amazing Jack & Jill Bath w/Tub. This townhome has many Green Features and is built with energy-saving materials- including Energy Efficient features such as Low-E Double Pane Windows and 13 Seer AC System & Energy Star appliances. Wickham Park features a Beautiful Community Clubhouse with Billiard Tables, Large Pool with Spacious Lounging areas and more; not to mention the vast Green Space, Gazebo and Walking Trails. Located close to A-schools, shopping, restaurants, area attractions and major roadways."