patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court playground pool tennis court

12803 Holdenbury Ln. Available 08/05/20 4/2.5 in Lakes of Windermere Community! - MOVE IN READY ON August 5, 2020.

Schedule a showing today for this spacious 4/2.5 in the Lakes Of Windermere!

This home features an excellent floor plan with all bedrooms located upstairs, a half bath downstairs for guests, large living room with separate formal dining room, and an office/reading room downstairs!

Master bedroom has dual vanities, garden tub, and 2 large walk in closets. The kitchen was made for cooking lovers, with lots of counter and cabinet space including an island/bar. Kitchen overlooks the living room, perfect for entertaining.

Outside is a paved and screened patio with a calming POND VIEW!

This home is pre-wired with a state of the art security system. LAWN CARE included in rent.

Amenities include: Community pool, basketball/tennis court, multiple playgrounds, Pier on Lake Sawyer, Gazebo located in Pine Trees Park, and nearby areas for outdoor activities!



(RLNE5000071)