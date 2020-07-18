All apartments in Horizon West
12803 Holdenbury Ln.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

12803 Holdenbury Ln.

12803 Holdenbury Lane · (407) 488-9392
Location

12803 Holdenbury Lane, Horizon West, FL 34786

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 12803 Holdenbury Ln. · Avail. Aug 5

$2,400

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2439 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
12803 Holdenbury Ln. Available 08/05/20 4/2.5 in Lakes of Windermere Community! - MOVE IN READY ON August 5, 2020.
Schedule a showing today for this spacious 4/2.5 in the Lakes Of Windermere!
This home features an excellent floor plan with all bedrooms located upstairs, a half bath downstairs for guests, large living room with separate formal dining room, and an office/reading room downstairs!
Master bedroom has dual vanities, garden tub, and 2 large walk in closets. The kitchen was made for cooking lovers, with lots of counter and cabinet space including an island/bar. Kitchen overlooks the living room, perfect for entertaining.
Outside is a paved and screened patio with a calming POND VIEW!
This home is pre-wired with a state of the art security system. LAWN CARE included in rent.
Amenities include: Community pool, basketball/tennis court, multiple playgrounds, Pier on Lake Sawyer, Gazebo located in Pine Trees Park, and nearby areas for outdoor activities!

(RLNE5000071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

