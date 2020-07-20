All apartments in Horizon West
12761 BIDEFORD AVENUE

12761 Bideford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12761 Bideford Avenue, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the desirable Lakes of Windermere community. This two-story corner lot home has everything you can ask for, formal living and dining rooms, kitchen with granite countertops and a breakfast bar that opens to a large family room, on the first floor you also have a massive master bedroom suite, with a large closet and the bathroom with double sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. On the second floor, you have 3 bedrooms and a shared bathroom. Afterwork you can relax on the front porch or on the screened back lanai. The community has lots of amenities pool, tennis court, walking trails and a dock. A-rated schools. Close to shopping, amusement parks, and an easy commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12761 BIDEFORD AVENUE have any available units?
12761 BIDEFORD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 12761 BIDEFORD AVENUE have?
Some of 12761 BIDEFORD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12761 BIDEFORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
12761 BIDEFORD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12761 BIDEFORD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 12761 BIDEFORD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 12761 BIDEFORD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 12761 BIDEFORD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 12761 BIDEFORD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12761 BIDEFORD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12761 BIDEFORD AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 12761 BIDEFORD AVENUE has a pool.
Does 12761 BIDEFORD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 12761 BIDEFORD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 12761 BIDEFORD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12761 BIDEFORD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12761 BIDEFORD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12761 BIDEFORD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
