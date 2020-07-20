12761 BIDEFORD AVENUE

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the desirable Lakes of Windermere community. This two-story corner lot home has everything you can ask for, formal living and dining rooms, kitchen with granite countertops and a breakfast bar that opens to a large family room, on the first floor you also have a massive master bedroom suite, with a large closet and the bathroom with double sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. On the second floor, you have 3 bedrooms and a shared bathroom. Afterwork you can relax on the front porch or on the screened back lanai. The community has lots of amenities pool, tennis court, walking trails and a dock. A-rated schools. Close to shopping, amusement parks, and an easy commute.