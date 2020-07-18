12754 GARRIDAN AVENUE

Amenities
Come live in this beautiful home in Windermere. Great floorplan, on the first floor you will find the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets, granite countertops, a large island and eat in space; the dining area which opens to the great room; a 1/2 bathroom; and the master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets, and the master bathroom with garden tub and a separate shower. Enjoy the outdoor cooking and watching Disney firework at night at the large Lanai. Upstairs has three bedrooms and a shared bathroom. The community has a great pool for you to relax in. The area has great services, a new shopping plaza, and great A-rated schools.