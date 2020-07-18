All apartments in Horizon West
12754 GARRIDAN AVENUE

12754 Garridan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12754 Garridan Avenue, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Come live in this beautiful home in Windermere. Great floorplan, on the first floor you will find the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets, granite countertops, a large island and eat in space; the dining area which opens to the great room; a 1/2 bathroom; and the master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets, and the master bathroom with garden tub and a separate shower. Enjoy the outdoor cooking and watching Disney firework at night at the large Lanai. Upstairs has three bedrooms and a shared bathroom. The community has a great pool for you to relax in. The area has great services, a new shopping plaza, and great A-rated schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12754 GARRIDAN AVENUE have any available units?
12754 GARRIDAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 12754 GARRIDAN AVENUE have?
Some of 12754 GARRIDAN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12754 GARRIDAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
12754 GARRIDAN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12754 GARRIDAN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 12754 GARRIDAN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 12754 GARRIDAN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 12754 GARRIDAN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 12754 GARRIDAN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12754 GARRIDAN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12754 GARRIDAN AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 12754 GARRIDAN AVENUE has a pool.
Does 12754 GARRIDAN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 12754 GARRIDAN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 12754 GARRIDAN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12754 GARRIDAN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12754 GARRIDAN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12754 GARRIDAN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
