12508 LANGSTAFF DRIVE

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Available Now! Newly renovated Windermere end-unit with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage , located minutes from Disney and shopping! Upon entering the front door you are drawn to the freshly painted inviting, crisp, modern paint color and the upscale interior finishes with tile floors throughout the downstairs, high ceilings And crown molding. As you gaze towards the cheery kitchen, you will notice the light, appealing granite counters and rich wood-tone cabinets with wood-look tile floor. Light floods the space creating a warm welcoming place to call home. There are 2 spacious suites upstairs, each with it's own bath so there’s no waiting to get ready for the day. The Master has a generous walk-in closet, dual sink vanity with granite counter top and glass enclosed walk in shower. The living space overlooks your private enclosed courtyard area . The back area has pavers and connects to your 2 car garage. At the end of the day you can relax in your back patio retreat or at the gorgeous community pool. This home is in pristine condition (home professionally cleaned). Landlord pays to have a/c serviced annually plus periodic pest control .This home will allow you more time to relax and enjoy life as lawn care is also included. Come live the Florida lifestyle you deserve. Sorry no pets. Interior has been painted a light, sophisticated gray since the pictures were taken.