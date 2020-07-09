All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 12508 LANGSTAFF DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
12508 LANGSTAFF DRIVE
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:32 AM

12508 LANGSTAFF DRIVE

12508 Langstaff Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12508 Langstaff Drive, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Available Now! Newly renovated Windermere end-unit with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage , located minutes from Disney and shopping! Upon entering the front door you are drawn to the freshly painted inviting, crisp, modern paint color and the upscale interior finishes with tile floors throughout the downstairs, high ceilings And crown molding. As you gaze towards the cheery kitchen, you will notice the light, appealing granite counters and rich wood-tone cabinets with wood-look tile floor. Light floods the space creating a warm welcoming place to call home. There are 2 spacious suites upstairs, each with it's own bath so there’s no waiting to get ready for the day. The Master has a generous walk-in closet, dual sink vanity with granite counter top and glass enclosed walk in shower. The living space overlooks your private enclosed courtyard area . The back area has pavers and connects to your 2 car garage. At the end of the day you can relax in your back patio retreat or at the gorgeous community pool. This home is in pristine condition (home professionally cleaned). Landlord pays to have a/c serviced annually plus periodic pest control .This home will allow you more time to relax and enjoy life as lawn care is also included. Come live the Florida lifestyle you deserve. Sorry no pets. Interior has been painted a light, sophisticated gray since the pictures were taken.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12508 LANGSTAFF DRIVE have any available units?
12508 LANGSTAFF DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 12508 LANGSTAFF DRIVE have?
Some of 12508 LANGSTAFF DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12508 LANGSTAFF DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12508 LANGSTAFF DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12508 LANGSTAFF DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12508 LANGSTAFF DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 12508 LANGSTAFF DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12508 LANGSTAFF DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12508 LANGSTAFF DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12508 LANGSTAFF DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12508 LANGSTAFF DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12508 LANGSTAFF DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12508 LANGSTAFF DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12508 LANGSTAFF DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12508 LANGSTAFF DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12508 LANGSTAFF DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12508 LANGSTAFF DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12508 LANGSTAFF DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College