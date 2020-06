Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful townhome in the Community of Carrington in Windermere. The property has 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bath, one master bedroom is downstairs, sterling steel appliances, 2 large car garage, the beauty is this town home has Balcony through master bedroom for you to enjoy sunrise and sun down. Close to shopping, great school and more. MUST SEE!!