12327 Langstaff Drive Available 07/01/20 3/2.5 Town-home in the lovely town of Windermere! - Available July 5, 2020. Pictures will be updated soon!

Schedule a showing for this 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse in the lovely town of Windermere.

Zoned for A-RATED schools!

Inside Lake Ream Townhouse subdivision built by Ashton Woods Homes.

The front yard faces the conservation and walking/jogging trail.

Stainless steel appliances plus Washer and Dryer are included! Granite counter tops and 42 inch cabinets with a large center island are ready for the cook!

There is a lovely court yard between the house and 2 car garage.

The Master bedroom and the two additional bedrooms are upstairs. Additionally, there is a space upstairs that can be used as a computer or home work area.

A security system is installed and can be easily activated by tenant on for monitoring.

You can't beat the location. It's just off of Reams Road, near Disney with easy access to 429, 408, and the turnpike.



