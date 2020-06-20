All apartments in Horizon West
12327 Langstaff Drive

12327 Langstaff Drive · (407) 488-9392
Location

12327 Langstaff Drive, Horizon West, FL 34786

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12327 Langstaff Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$1,750

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1560 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
12327 Langstaff Drive Available 07/01/20 3/2.5 Town-home in the lovely town of Windermere! - Available July 5, 2020. Pictures will be updated soon!
Schedule a showing for this 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse in the lovely town of Windermere.
Zoned for A-RATED schools!
Inside Lake Ream Townhouse subdivision built by Ashton Woods Homes.
The front yard faces the conservation and walking/jogging trail.
Stainless steel appliances plus Washer and Dryer are included! Granite counter tops and 42 inch cabinets with a large center island are ready for the cook!
There is a lovely court yard between the house and 2 car garage.
The Master bedroom and the two additional bedrooms are upstairs. Additionally, there is a space upstairs that can be used as a computer or home work area.
A security system is installed and can be easily activated by tenant on for monitoring.
You can't beat the location. It's just off of Reams Road, near Disney with easy access to 429, 408, and the turnpike.

(RLNE3198766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12327 Langstaff Drive have any available units?
12327 Langstaff Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12327 Langstaff Drive have?
Some of 12327 Langstaff Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12327 Langstaff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12327 Langstaff Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12327 Langstaff Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12327 Langstaff Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12327 Langstaff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12327 Langstaff Drive does offer parking.
Does 12327 Langstaff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12327 Langstaff Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12327 Langstaff Drive have a pool?
No, 12327 Langstaff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12327 Langstaff Drive have accessible units?
No, 12327 Langstaff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12327 Langstaff Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12327 Langstaff Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12327 Langstaff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12327 Langstaff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
