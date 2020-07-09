12011 GOLD CREEK TRAIL

Amenities

LUXURIOUS HOME with superb front water view Located in Windermere Trails community. You’ll be sure to enjoy the spectacular display of Disney fireworks from the comfort of your new home. Open floor plan features 5 Bedrooms, 4 bathrooms. Two-Bay car garage, home has tremendous upgrades, Energy Star Home with high quality energy efficient insulation & Low E glass doors & windows, flooring Tile and wood throughout. Upgraded blinds, lighting, & crown molding. 1st floor Den/office, & Features open kitchen overlooking the Family room that has a beautiful electric fireplace, surround system & pre-wired throughout the house with convenient access to lanai. Stunning Gourmet Kitchen with 42” cabinets w/ island & upgraded backsplash, Built-In to wall Microwave/Oven combination, Wall-Mount Canopy Hood, beautiful granite countertop, KithenAid stainless still appliances, walk-in pantry & Butler’s Pantry, all complimented by pendant lighting. Open Rail w/iron balusters with balcony Rich Mahogany. 2nd floor offers Beautiful master bedroom with luxurious bathroom dual Vanities garden tub/Jets with separate shower. Guest suite bedroom w/ full bath & other bedrooms, Spacious loft/game Room, laundry Rm w/ Cabinet. Gutters around the house, upgraded privacy landscaping. Extended Covered Lanai wonderful outdoor living area. Community offers residents a Fantastic Pool, Cabana, Dog Parks, Trails, Exercise Area and Playground. Located in walking distance to Supermarkets, Banks, Restaurants, minutes to Disney and many other attractions. CR 535, I-4, SR 429 & FL TPKE… Excellent schools’ area. Take advantage of this rare opportunity!!