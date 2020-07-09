All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 12011 GOLD CREEK TRAIL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
12011 GOLD CREEK TRAIL
Last updated May 21 2020 at 1:12 AM

12011 GOLD CREEK TRAIL

12011 Gold Creek Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12011 Gold Creek Trail, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest suite
LUXURIOUS HOME with superb front water view Located in Windermere Trails community. You’ll be sure to enjoy the spectacular display of Disney fireworks from the comfort of your new home. Open floor plan features 5 Bedrooms, 4 bathrooms. Two-Bay car garage, home has tremendous upgrades, Energy Star Home with high quality energy efficient insulation & Low E glass doors & windows, flooring Tile and wood throughout. Upgraded blinds, lighting, & crown molding. 1st floor Den/office, & Features open kitchen overlooking the Family room that has a beautiful electric fireplace, surround system & pre-wired throughout the house with convenient access to lanai. Stunning Gourmet Kitchen with 42” cabinets w/ island & upgraded backsplash, Built-In to wall Microwave/Oven combination, Wall-Mount Canopy Hood, beautiful granite countertop, KithenAid stainless still appliances, walk-in pantry & Butler’s Pantry, all complimented by pendant lighting. Open Rail w/iron balusters with balcony Rich Mahogany. 2nd floor offers Beautiful master bedroom with luxurious bathroom dual Vanities garden tub/Jets with separate shower. Guest suite bedroom w/ full bath & other bedrooms, Spacious loft/game Room, laundry Rm w/ Cabinet. Gutters around the house, upgraded privacy landscaping. Extended Covered Lanai wonderful outdoor living area. Community offers residents a Fantastic Pool, Cabana, Dog Parks, Trails, Exercise Area and Playground. Located in walking distance to Supermarkets, Banks, Restaurants, minutes to Disney and many other attractions. CR 535, I-4, SR 429 & FL TPKE… Excellent schools’ area. Take advantage of this rare opportunity!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12011 GOLD CREEK TRAIL have any available units?
12011 GOLD CREEK TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 12011 GOLD CREEK TRAIL have?
Some of 12011 GOLD CREEK TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12011 GOLD CREEK TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
12011 GOLD CREEK TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12011 GOLD CREEK TRAIL pet-friendly?
Yes, 12011 GOLD CREEK TRAIL is pet friendly.
Does 12011 GOLD CREEK TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 12011 GOLD CREEK TRAIL offers parking.
Does 12011 GOLD CREEK TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12011 GOLD CREEK TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12011 GOLD CREEK TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 12011 GOLD CREEK TRAIL has a pool.
Does 12011 GOLD CREEK TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 12011 GOLD CREEK TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 12011 GOLD CREEK TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12011 GOLD CREEK TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 12011 GOLD CREEK TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 12011 GOLD CREEK TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College