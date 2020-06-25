11942 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL

Amenities

Lease this beautiful 4 bed., 3.5 bath in Windermere Trails built by Meritage Homes.

This home features a large open floor plan with a suite downstairs that would be great for in-laws or guests. The roomy kitchen opens up to the family room and is ideal for entertaining; it is equip with a fabulous island with plenty of storage and counter space.

There is a sizable, shaded front porch and rear porch. The master bedroom is located upstairs and has a balcony off of the rear. Additional bedrooms and a large loft are located upstairs as well. This is a VERY desirable community with well-maintained homes and yards.

This lovely neighborhood is zoned for highly rated schools, close to shopping, major roads and highways, banking, restaurants and much more!

Community amenities include Dog Park with Dog Wash Station, Playground, Outdoor Exercise Station, Pool with Splash Pad and Open Air Pavilion, Open Green Spaces with Picnic Areas.