11942 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

11942 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL

11942 Otterbrooke Trail · No Longer Available
Location

11942 Otterbrooke Trail, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lease this beautiful 4 bed., 3.5 bath in Windermere Trails built by Meritage Homes.
This home features a large open floor plan with a suite downstairs that would be great for in-laws or guests. The roomy kitchen opens up to the family room and is ideal for entertaining; it is equip with a fabulous island with plenty of storage and counter space.
There is a sizable, shaded front porch and rear porch. The master bedroom is located upstairs and has a balcony off of the rear. Additional bedrooms and a large loft are located upstairs as well. This is a VERY desirable community with well-maintained homes and yards.
This lovely neighborhood is zoned for highly rated schools, close to shopping, major roads and highways, banking, restaurants and much more!
Community amenities include Dog Park with Dog Wash Station, Playground, Outdoor Exercise Station, Pool with Splash Pad and Open Air Pavilion, Open Green Spaces with Picnic Areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11942 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL have any available units?
11942 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 11942 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL have?
Some of 11942 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11942 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
11942 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11942 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL pet-friendly?
Yes, 11942 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL is pet friendly.
Does 11942 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 11942 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL offers parking.
Does 11942 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11942 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11942 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 11942 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL has a pool.
Does 11942 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 11942 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 11942 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11942 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 11942 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 11942 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
