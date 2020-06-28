11785 Fitzgerald Butler Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 11/01/19 Beautiful townhouse for rent - Property Id: 144695



Perfect location for Disney workers or Disney lovers !!!! Between Windermere and Lake Buena Vista. As soon as you enter you ll feel the warmth of that perfectly well maintained and clean, open layout house.

Downstairs you ll have the kitchen, half bath, big family room, large built-desk space and a complete kitchen with granite counter tops.

Also the courtyard, ideal for relaxing and enjoying the Florida weather. Past your courtyard is your 2 car garage, driveway, and also an alternate walkway leading back to your courtyard. Upstairs you will find the 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms , plantation shutters.

Newbury Park community has a beautiful pool and big playground. It is minutes from Disney and is conveniently located near 429, I-4 as well as the 417 so you're only minutes away from the rest of Central Florida. You're also close to great schools, Publix walking distance, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and the west side village !! The house will be free to move in November 1st.

Property Id 144695



