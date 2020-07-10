All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:02 PM

11572 Charnock Drive

11572 Chamock Drive · (407) 960-1714
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11572 Chamock Drive, Horizon West, FL 34786

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11572 Charnock Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$2,295

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
11572 Charnock Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home in Windermere - 4/3.5, 2 car garage plus office space. Main house is 2088 sqft, has 3 bedrooms in upstairs and office down stairs. Granite counter top in kitchen and bathrooms, walk in closet in master bedrooms. Tiles on first floor and wet area, carpet in bedrooms and upstairs hall way. W/D hook up. There is 1/1 guest house above the detached garage, over 500 sqft. Community pool. Close to Winder Garden shopping center, Publix, Disney and other attractions. Required: Income 3X of rental, check credit.

(RLNE4012573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11572 Charnock Drive have any available units?
11572 Charnock Drive has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11572 Charnock Drive have?
Some of 11572 Charnock Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11572 Charnock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11572 Charnock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11572 Charnock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11572 Charnock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 11572 Charnock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11572 Charnock Drive offers parking.
Does 11572 Charnock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11572 Charnock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11572 Charnock Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11572 Charnock Drive has a pool.
Does 11572 Charnock Drive have accessible units?
No, 11572 Charnock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11572 Charnock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11572 Charnock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11572 Charnock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11572 Charnock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
