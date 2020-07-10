Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage walk in closets pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

11572 Charnock Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home in Windermere - 4/3.5, 2 car garage plus office space. Main house is 2088 sqft, has 3 bedrooms in upstairs and office down stairs. Granite counter top in kitchen and bathrooms, walk in closet in master bedrooms. Tiles on first floor and wet area, carpet in bedrooms and upstairs hall way. W/D hook up. There is 1/1 guest house above the detached garage, over 500 sqft. Community pool. Close to Winder Garden shopping center, Publix, Disney and other attractions. Required: Income 3X of rental, check credit.



(RLNE4012573)