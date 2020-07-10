11543 WAKEWORTH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful GREEN Home! Located in award winning SFH community, featuring Key West style home with designer carriage-style garage doors, brick paver driveways. This single story Newcastle floor plan has 2,234 sq ft of living area with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, Den, eat in kitchen and formal living and dining area. Distinctive features include 42 inch Kitchen cabinets w/ Silestone counters & under mount sink, GE appliances, 5.25 inch baseboards throughout, crown molding in foyer, large Master Suite with tray ceiling & huge walk-in closet, open floor plan w/kitchen overlooking the family room, split bedrooms, fenced backyard, double pane windows & more! This is the home for your Florida lifestyle dream and is ready for a new family.