All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 11543 WAKEWORTH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
11543 WAKEWORTH STREET
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:04 PM

11543 WAKEWORTH STREET

11543 Wakeworth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11543 Wakeworth Street, Horizon West, FL 32836

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful GREEN Home! Located in award winning SFH community, featuring Key West style home with designer carriage-style garage doors, brick paver driveways. This single story Newcastle floor plan has 2,234 sq ft of living area with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, Den, eat in kitchen and formal living and dining area. Distinctive features include 42 inch Kitchen cabinets w/ Silestone counters & under mount sink, GE appliances, 5.25 inch baseboards throughout, crown molding in foyer, large Master Suite with tray ceiling & huge walk-in closet, open floor plan w/kitchen overlooking the family room, split bedrooms, fenced backyard, double pane windows & more! This is the home for your Florida lifestyle dream and is ready for a new family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11543 WAKEWORTH STREET have any available units?
11543 WAKEWORTH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 11543 WAKEWORTH STREET have?
Some of 11543 WAKEWORTH STREET's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11543 WAKEWORTH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
11543 WAKEWORTH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11543 WAKEWORTH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 11543 WAKEWORTH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 11543 WAKEWORTH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 11543 WAKEWORTH STREET offers parking.
Does 11543 WAKEWORTH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11543 WAKEWORTH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11543 WAKEWORTH STREET have a pool?
No, 11543 WAKEWORTH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 11543 WAKEWORTH STREET have accessible units?
No, 11543 WAKEWORTH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 11543 WAKEWORTH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11543 WAKEWORTH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 11543 WAKEWORTH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 11543 WAKEWORTH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHorizon West Apartments with Garage
Horizon West Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College