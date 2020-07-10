11543 WAKEWORTH STREET

Amenities
Beautiful GREEN Home! Located in award winning SFH community, featuring Key West style home with designer carriage-style garage doors, brick paver driveways. This single story Newcastle floor plan has 2,234 sq ft of living area with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, Den, eat in kitchen and formal living and dining area. Distinctive features include 42 inch Kitchen cabinets w/ Silestone counters & under mount sink, GE appliances, 5.25 inch baseboards throughout, crown molding in foyer, large Master Suite with tray ceiling & huge walk-in closet, open floor plan w/kitchen overlooking the family room, split bedrooms, fenced backyard, double pane windows & more! This is the home for your Florida lifestyle dream and is ready for a new family.