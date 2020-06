Amenities

Ashlin Park in Windermere-Brand New - Ashlin Park Subdivision - Ashlin Park in Windermere. The home features 2193 sq. ft in living space. This is a 2 story SFH with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a 2 car detached garage, a formal dining room, a big open family room, a breakfast nook, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and all tile on 1st floor. All bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. Located right off the 535, close to Disney.



