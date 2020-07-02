All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated January 22 2020 at 2:45 AM

11043 SUSPENSE DRIVE

11043 Suspense Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11043 Suspense Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Townhouse in Storey Grove, Winter Garden. This is an energy efficient home offers 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage, 42 inches kitchen cabinets, crow molding on first floor and master bedroom, ceiling fans on all the bedrooms and living room and a fenced court yard. The brand new onsite Water Spring Elementary school \ school year. It is zoned for Bridgewater Middle and Windermere High School. The house is minutes away from Disney and Horizon West Shopping Center. The rent includes lawn care!

Available now!

12 Month Lease
$75 Application Fee per adult
$125 Lease Admin Fee once application is approved
$5 Monthly Tech Fee

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11043 SUSPENSE DRIVE have any available units?
11043 SUSPENSE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 11043 SUSPENSE DRIVE have?
Some of 11043 SUSPENSE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11043 SUSPENSE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11043 SUSPENSE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11043 SUSPENSE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11043 SUSPENSE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 11043 SUSPENSE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11043 SUSPENSE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11043 SUSPENSE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11043 SUSPENSE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11043 SUSPENSE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11043 SUSPENSE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11043 SUSPENSE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11043 SUSPENSE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11043 SUSPENSE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11043 SUSPENSE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11043 SUSPENSE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11043 SUSPENSE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

