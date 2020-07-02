11043 SUSPENSE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Townhouse in Storey Grove, Winter Garden. This is an energy efficient home offers 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage, 42 inches kitchen cabinets, crow molding on first floor and master bedroom, ceiling fans on all the bedrooms and living room and a fenced court yard. The brand new onsite Water Spring Elementary school \ school year. It is zoned for Bridgewater Middle and Windermere High School. The house is minutes away from Disney and Horizon West Shopping Center. The rent includes lawn care!



Available now!



12 Month Lease

$75 Application Fee per adult

$125 Lease Admin Fee once application is approved

$5 Monthly Tech Fee