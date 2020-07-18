Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

10640 Reams Rd Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 4/2.5 Windermere Home with Loft! Available August 2020! - Beautiful 4/2.5 Windermere home with a second-floor loft! The first floor of this spacious home is completely tiled and boasts a gorgeous kitchen with granite counter-tops and a spacious open design. The second floor is completely carpeted and houses all four bedrooms, laundry room and the over-sized loft! Two car rear-entry garage and lovely landscaping, this home is a jewel! Located just minutes from Disney Attractions, major roads and shopping.



Visit, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing of this home.



Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/



*Washer and dryer are present, but in as/is condition and for tenant convenience only.



