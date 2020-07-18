All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 10640 Reams Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
10640 Reams Rd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

10640 Reams Rd

10640 Reams Road · (407) 890-7867
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

10640 Reams Road, Horizon West, FL 34786

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10640 Reams Rd · Avail. Aug 7

$2,100

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2054 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
10640 Reams Rd Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 4/2.5 Windermere Home with Loft! Available August 2020! - Beautiful 4/2.5 Windermere home with a second-floor loft! The first floor of this spacious home is completely tiled and boasts a gorgeous kitchen with granite counter-tops and a spacious open design. The second floor is completely carpeted and houses all four bedrooms, laundry room and the over-sized loft! Two car rear-entry garage and lovely landscaping, this home is a jewel! Located just minutes from Disney Attractions, major roads and shopping.

Visit, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing of this home.

Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/

*Washer and dryer are present, but in as/is condition and for tenant convenience only.

(RLNE2296698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10640 Reams Rd have any available units?
10640 Reams Rd has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10640 Reams Rd have?
Some of 10640 Reams Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10640 Reams Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10640 Reams Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10640 Reams Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10640 Reams Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10640 Reams Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10640 Reams Rd offers parking.
Does 10640 Reams Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10640 Reams Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10640 Reams Rd have a pool?
No, 10640 Reams Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10640 Reams Rd have accessible units?
No, 10640 Reams Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10640 Reams Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10640 Reams Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10640 Reams Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 10640 Reams Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10640 Reams Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHorizon West Apartments with Garages
Horizon West Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL
Leesburg, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLDavenport, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity