10163 Shallow Water Drive

One of the larger floorplans in the wildly popular Waterleigh community. This beautiful 2 story home features 4 bedrooms & 3 full baths, large upgraded kitchen, formal dining, upstairs loft/entertainment room, and a 2-car garage. The master bedroom is located upstairs with dual vanities, a large soaking tub and a separate walk-in shower. This open concept living space is just right for your family's needs with the kitchen open to the family room. The kitchen includes a large island with plenty of space, oversized cabinets, and granite countertops throughout.



The large formal dining room offers comfortable seating for 10-12 of your friends and family. The 3 large guest bedrooms & the loft upstairs offer more than enough space for the entire family to relax or entertain. Plenty of linen/storage closets, Jack and Jill bathrooms, walk-in closets, and a custom handrailing/bannister. The large lanai is perfect for your next celebration or enjoying a bit of sun.



The community is situated on a picturesque setting of over 1,400 acres & over a dozen lakes & clear water ponds, Waterleigh is located just a short drive to Disney World, nearby shopping, dining & major attractions.

