Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:14 PM

10163 Shallow Water Drive

10163 Shallow Water Drive
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10163 Shallow Water Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,999

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2924 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
new construction
One of the larger floorplans in the wildly popular Waterleigh community. This beautiful 2 story home features 4 bedrooms & 3 full baths, large upgraded kitchen, formal dining, upstairs loft/entertainment room, and a 2-car garage. The master bedroom is located upstairs with dual vanities, a large soaking tub and a separate walk-in shower. This open concept living space is just right for your family's needs with the kitchen open to the family room. The kitchen includes a large island with plenty of space, oversized cabinets, and granite countertops throughout.

The large formal dining room offers comfortable seating for 10-12 of your friends and family. The 3 large guest bedrooms & the loft upstairs offer more than enough space for the entire family to relax or entertain. Plenty of linen/storage closets, Jack and Jill bathrooms, walk-in closets, and a custom handrailing/bannister. The large lanai is perfect for your next celebration or enjoying a bit of sun.

The community is situated on a picturesque setting of over 1,400 acres & over a dozen lakes & clear water ponds, Waterleigh is located just a short drive to Disney World, nearby shopping, dining & major attractions.
Brand New Construction
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10163 Shallow Water Drive have any available units?
10163 Shallow Water Drive has a unit available for $2,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10163 Shallow Water Drive have?
Some of 10163 Shallow Water Drive's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10163 Shallow Water Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10163 Shallow Water Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10163 Shallow Water Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10163 Shallow Water Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 10163 Shallow Water Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10163 Shallow Water Drive does offer parking.
Does 10163 Shallow Water Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10163 Shallow Water Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10163 Shallow Water Drive have a pool?
No, 10163 Shallow Water Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10163 Shallow Water Drive have accessible units?
No, 10163 Shallow Water Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10163 Shallow Water Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10163 Shallow Water Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10163 Shallow Water Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10163 Shallow Water Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
