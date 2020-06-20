2207 SE 26th Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

The Lease application must be submitted to Miami Management office at least 15 days prior to the commencement of the lease application fee $75.00 & $25.00 for each additional adult (18 yrs or Over) living in the property (non-refundable). All applicants 18 years of age or older must submit a criminal background application, credit check application (applicant will incur all cost/non-refundable), and a copy of their valid driver's license ID is required. Out of state background verification may take up to (2) weeks to process. Tenant agrees to owner inspections; ABSOLUTELY NO PETS; Lease approval is based on all factors listed above and total $ to move in of $4800.00 (first, last, & Sec. deposit) Any damages will be charged to tenant and deducted from Sec. deposit.