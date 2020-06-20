All apartments in Homestead
Last updated May 17 2020 at 1:34 AM

2207 SE 26th Ln

2207 Southeast 26th Lane · (786) 387-5683
Location

2207 Southeast 26th Lane, Homestead, FL 33035

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2207-3 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
The Lease application must be submitted to Miami Management office at least 15 days prior to the commencement of the lease application fee $75.00 & $25.00 for each additional adult (18 yrs or Over) living in the property (non-refundable). All applicants 18 years of age or older must submit a criminal background application, credit check application (applicant will incur all cost/non-refundable), and a copy of their valid driver's license ID is required. Out of state background verification may take up to (2) weeks to process. Tenant agrees to owner inspections; ABSOLUTELY NO PETS; Lease approval is based on all factors listed above and total $ to move in of $4800.00 (first, last, & Sec. deposit) Any damages will be charged to tenant and deducted from Sec. deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 SE 26th Ln have any available units?
2207 SE 26th Ln has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2207 SE 26th Ln have?
Some of 2207 SE 26th Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 SE 26th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2207 SE 26th Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 SE 26th Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2207 SE 26th Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Homestead.
Does 2207 SE 26th Ln offer parking?
No, 2207 SE 26th Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2207 SE 26th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2207 SE 26th Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 SE 26th Ln have a pool?
No, 2207 SE 26th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2207 SE 26th Ln have accessible units?
No, 2207 SE 26th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 SE 26th Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2207 SE 26th Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2207 SE 26th Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2207 SE 26th Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
