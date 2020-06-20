2207 SE 26th Ln

Amenities
The Lease application must be submitted to Miami Management office at least 15 days prior to the commencement of the lease application fee $75.00 & $25.00 for each additional adult (18 yrs or Over) living in the property (non-refundable). All applicants 18 years of age or older must submit a criminal background application, credit check application (applicant will incur all cost/non-refundable), and a copy of their valid driver's license ID is required. Out of state background verification may take up to (2) weeks to process. Tenant agrees to owner inspections; ABSOLUTELY NO PETS; Lease approval is based on all factors listed above and total $ to move in of $4800.00 (first, last, & Sec. deposit) Any damages will be charged to tenant and deducted from Sec. deposit.