5824 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

5824 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD

5824 Circa Fishhawk Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

5824 Circa Fishhawk Blvd, Hillsborough County, FL 33547

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Check out this newer construction townhome in Fishhawk Ranch West, one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities. Featuring a large open floor plan, private porch/patio, an attached 2 car garage, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, closet pantry, recessed lights, tiled backsplash, plus 2.5 bathrooms each nicely appointed with custom tile and granite counter tops! Fishhawk residents have access to many amenities such as parks, pools, playgrounds, rec centers, top rated schools and more! Grounds Maintenance included. CalAtlantic Homes Albright II Model.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5824 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD have any available units?
5824 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsborough County, FL.
What amenities does 5824 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD have?
Some of 5824 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5824 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
5824 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5824 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 5824 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsborough County.
Does 5824 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 5824 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 5824 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5824 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5824 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 5824 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 5824 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 5824 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 5824 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5824 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5824 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5824 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
