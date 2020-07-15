5805 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD

Amenities
This immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath paired-home in FishHawk Ranch is simply a dream! Tasteful upgrades and finishes make this home’s functional layout even more attractive!
Upon entering the home, you are greeted by on-trend wood-look tile stretching throughout the first floor. Sleek stainless steel appliances, neutral-toned granite countertops and crisp white cabinets give the kitchen a modern feel.
The kitchen overlooks the open-concept combination family room and dining room. Sliding glass doors at the rear of the family room lead to the covered lanai and allow plenty of natural light. A convenient half bath completes the first floor.
The home’s 3 bedrooms and remaining 2 bathrooms can be found up the spindled staircase. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet and en-suite master bath with glass-enclosed walk-in shower.
All of the home’s bedrooms are comfortably sized and boast carpet and sizable windows. All bathrooms have neutral-toned granite and white cabinetry.
Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf and plant fertilization & plant pest control – are included in rent. That’s $140.00/mo. in included services
