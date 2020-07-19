5030 LANSON CREEK LANE

Amenities

3 bedroom 2 bathroom manufactured home in a country setting on a private road. Large fenced in yard with storage sheds, pavered patio, fire pit, and a covered patio. Home features split floor plan with a great room and a fireplace, large eat-in kitchen, and inside utility. Washer and dryer are included. Conveniently located to major interstates for commuting to Tampa or Orlando. Also, close to Brandon for shopping and restaurants. This is country living in the middle of it all! Schedule your showing today. Pets allowed with landlord's approval. No livestock. Interior measurements are approximate.