Hillsborough County, FL
5030 LANSON CREEK LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5030 LANSON CREEK LANE

5030 Lanson Creek Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5030 Lanson Creek Ln, Hillsborough County, FL 33527

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bathroom manufactured home in a country setting on a private road. Large fenced in yard with storage sheds, pavered patio, fire pit, and a covered patio. Home features split floor plan with a great room and a fireplace, large eat-in kitchen, and inside utility. Washer and dryer are included. Conveniently located to major interstates for commuting to Tampa or Orlando. Also, close to Brandon for shopping and restaurants. This is country living in the middle of it all! Schedule your showing today. Pets allowed with landlord's approval. No livestock. Interior measurements are approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5030 LANSON CREEK LANE have any available units?
5030 LANSON CREEK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsborough County, FL.
What amenities does 5030 LANSON CREEK LANE have?
Some of 5030 LANSON CREEK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5030 LANSON CREEK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5030 LANSON CREEK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5030 LANSON CREEK LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5030 LANSON CREEK LANE is pet friendly.
Does 5030 LANSON CREEK LANE offer parking?
No, 5030 LANSON CREEK LANE does not offer parking.
Does 5030 LANSON CREEK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5030 LANSON CREEK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5030 LANSON CREEK LANE have a pool?
No, 5030 LANSON CREEK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5030 LANSON CREEK LANE have accessible units?
No, 5030 LANSON CREEK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5030 LANSON CREEK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5030 LANSON CREEK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5030 LANSON CREEK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5030 LANSON CREEK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
