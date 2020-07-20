All apartments in Hillsborough County
Find more places like 4009 NESTLE OAKS PLACE.
Last updated July 19 2019 at 11:20 PM

4009 NESTLE OAKS PLACE

4009 Nestle Oaks Pl · No Longer Available
Location

4009 Nestle Oaks Pl, Hillsborough County, FL 33613

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
media room
tennis court
Updated 2/2 end unit condo located near the University of South Florida on the ground floor. Updated flooring throughout the living and bedroom areas and ceramic tile floors in the kitchen and baths. There is a wood burning fireplace in the living room, newer A/C and water heater. Washer & Dryer are included in laundry shed just outside of entrance. The apartment is located near the front of the complex and at short distance from the community pool, tennis and racquet ball courts. The complex is located near USF, Busch Gardens, VA, Moffitt and Florida Hospitals, local restaurants, movie theaters, shopping and I-75 and 275.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4009 NESTLE OAKS PLACE have any available units?
4009 NESTLE OAKS PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsborough County, FL.
What amenities does 4009 NESTLE OAKS PLACE have?
Some of 4009 NESTLE OAKS PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4009 NESTLE OAKS PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4009 NESTLE OAKS PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4009 NESTLE OAKS PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 4009 NESTLE OAKS PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsborough County.
Does 4009 NESTLE OAKS PLACE offer parking?
No, 4009 NESTLE OAKS PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 4009 NESTLE OAKS PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4009 NESTLE OAKS PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4009 NESTLE OAKS PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 4009 NESTLE OAKS PLACE has a pool.
Does 4009 NESTLE OAKS PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4009 NESTLE OAKS PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4009 NESTLE OAKS PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4009 NESTLE OAKS PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4009 NESTLE OAKS PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4009 NESTLE OAKS PLACE has units with air conditioning.
