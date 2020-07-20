4009 NESTLE OAKS PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool media room tennis court

Updated 2/2 end unit condo located near the University of South Florida on the ground floor. Updated flooring throughout the living and bedroom areas and ceramic tile floors in the kitchen and baths. There is a wood burning fireplace in the living room, newer A/C and water heater. Washer & Dryer are included in laundry shed just outside of entrance. The apartment is located near the front of the complex and at short distance from the community pool, tennis and racquet ball courts. The complex is located near USF, Busch Gardens, VA, Moffitt and Florida Hospitals, local restaurants, movie theaters, shopping and I-75 and 275.