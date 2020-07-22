2818 Somerset Park Dr

Amenities

A 2 bedroom 2 bath 1100 sqft townhome in a great location at the corner of bears and bruce b downs.Has a decorative country club as well as a fitness center, pool, tennis court, game room and is in a great location. This property has a screened in patio with great views of the landscaping. It is located in the somerset park appartments and has an upstairs and downstairs. The bathrooms are newly remodeled and have fine tile as a backsplash in the shower., tile floor throughout the house and carpet in the bedrooms has a walk in closet in the master bedroom as well sliding glass doors to balcony overlooking the sweeping views. THERE ARE ALSO SLIDING GLASS DOORS TO THE PATIO DOWNSTAIRS

call me at 813 4747410 if you have any questions



(RLNE4099164)