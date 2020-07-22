All apartments in Hillsborough County
Find more places like 2818 Somerset Park Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hillsborough County, FL
/
2818 Somerset Park Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2818 Somerset Park Dr

2818 Somerset Park Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2818 Somerset Park Dr, Hillsborough County, FL 33613

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
game room
parking
pool
tennis court
A 2 bedroom 2 bath 1100 sqft townhome in a great location at the corner of bears and bruce b downs.Has a decorative country club as well as a fitness center, pool, tennis court, game room and is in a great location. This property has a screened in patio with great views of the landscaping. It is located in the somerset park appartments and has an upstairs and downstairs. The bathrooms are newly remodeled and have fine tile as a backsplash in the shower., tile floor throughout the house and carpet in the bedrooms has a walk in closet in the master bedroom as well sliding glass doors to balcony overlooking the sweeping views. THERE ARE ALSO SLIDING GLASS DOORS TO THE PATIO DOWNSTAIRS
call me at 813 4747410 if you have any questions

(RLNE4099164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2818 Somerset Park Dr have any available units?
2818 Somerset Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsborough County, FL.
What amenities does 2818 Somerset Park Dr have?
Some of 2818 Somerset Park Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2818 Somerset Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2818 Somerset Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2818 Somerset Park Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2818 Somerset Park Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2818 Somerset Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2818 Somerset Park Dr offers parking.
Does 2818 Somerset Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2818 Somerset Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2818 Somerset Park Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2818 Somerset Park Dr has a pool.
Does 2818 Somerset Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 2818 Somerset Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2818 Somerset Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2818 Somerset Park Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2818 Somerset Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2818 Somerset Park Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge At Westshore Marina
5350 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Cooper's Pond
3701 Fountain Mist Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St
Tampa, FL 33613
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
French Quarter
6423 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
916 S Oregon
916 South Oregon Avenue
Tampa, FL 33606
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604

Similar Pages

Hillsborough County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLRuskin, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLBloomingdale, FLMango, FLGibsonton, FL
Sun City Center, FLLutz, FLLake Magdalene, FLPebble Creek, FLApollo Beach, FLProgress Village, FLWimauma, FLHoliday, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLTierra Verde, FLSouth Pasadena, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa