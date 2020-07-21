20119 SORANO HILL PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Live in the luxury community of Esplande of Tampa! This detached villa is fully upgraded. Once you enter through the elegant gated entrance, lush landscaping and mature oak trees welcome you. The inviting curb appeal with private brick paver pathway welcomes you into this 3 bedroom, den, 2 bathroom, and large 2-car garage home. The open floorplan offers a bright great room with natural lighting and gourmet kitchen! This stunning kitchen offers thick upgraded granite counters, stainless steel gas appliances, lavish backsplash and white 42” cabinets. With generous living space, this split floor plan provides great privacy. This home boasts expensive bamboo wood floors and crown moulding throughout! The spacious master suite has breathtaking conservation views from the bay window and includes a massive walk in closet, double sink vanities, granite and upgraded cabinets. All bedrooms feature expansive walk-in closets. Enjoy entertaining on the oversized lanai. This exquisite home is energy efficient, built to the highest hurricane level standards, including hurricane shutters, and offers a in wall pest control system, tile roof, and a brick paver driveway. Don’t miss out on the opportunity of living in this Resort Lifestyle community.