Hillsborough County, FL
20119 SORANO HILL PLACE
20119 SORANO HILL PLACE

20119 Sorano Hill Place · No Longer Available
Location

20119 Sorano Hill Place, Hillsborough County, FL 33647

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live in the luxury community of Esplande of Tampa! This detached villa is fully upgraded. Once you enter through the elegant gated entrance, lush landscaping and mature oak trees welcome you. The inviting curb appeal with private brick paver pathway welcomes you into this 3 bedroom, den, 2 bathroom, and large 2-car garage home. The open floorplan offers a bright great room with natural lighting and gourmet kitchen! This stunning kitchen offers thick upgraded granite counters, stainless steel gas appliances, lavish backsplash and white 42” cabinets. With generous living space, this split floor plan provides great privacy. This home boasts expensive bamboo wood floors and crown moulding throughout! The spacious master suite has breathtaking conservation views from the bay window and includes a massive walk in closet, double sink vanities, granite and upgraded cabinets. All bedrooms feature expansive walk-in closets. Enjoy entertaining on the oversized lanai. This exquisite home is energy efficient, built to the highest hurricane level standards, including hurricane shutters, and offers a in wall pest control system, tile roof, and a brick paver driveway. Don’t miss out on the opportunity of living in this Resort Lifestyle community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20119 SORANO HILL PLACE have any available units?
20119 SORANO HILL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsborough County, FL.
What amenities does 20119 SORANO HILL PLACE have?
Some of 20119 SORANO HILL PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20119 SORANO HILL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
20119 SORANO HILL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20119 SORANO HILL PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 20119 SORANO HILL PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsborough County.
Does 20119 SORANO HILL PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 20119 SORANO HILL PLACE offers parking.
Does 20119 SORANO HILL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20119 SORANO HILL PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20119 SORANO HILL PLACE have a pool?
No, 20119 SORANO HILL PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 20119 SORANO HILL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 20119 SORANO HILL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20119 SORANO HILL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20119 SORANO HILL PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20119 SORANO HILL PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20119 SORANO HILL PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
