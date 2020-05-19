11444 HAMMOCK OAKS COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage

This magnificent traditional home lies on a large wooded lot in highly desirable gated Hammock Oaks Reserve where you can luxuriate in its high-end feel while enjoying the peace of the countryside. The two-story foyer will take your breath away w/ gorgeous marble tile floors & double curving staircase. On one side is the immense wood-paneled office w/ double French doors, walk-in storage closet, & access to the lanai. The formal dining room to the left features wood floors & crown molding as you move on into the dream kitchen which boasts gorgeous 42” cabinetry, granite countertops, an island w/ storage & cooktop, & stainless appliances including a double-oven. The family room includes wood floors & French doors to the lanai. Upstairs you’ll find the master suite w/ large sitting area & balcony. The additional bedroom could also function as a nursery. The sumptuous master bath has large garden tub, tile surround walk-in shower w/ dual heads, make-up vanity, & separate sinks in beautiful cabinets & granite counters. Pass through the first closet area w/ California closet cabinets & you’ll find the dressing area w/ plenty of space for all your dressing needs. Two more large bedrooms have California closets & one has ensuite bathroom for guests. The large pool separates the main house from the pool house which includes a full bath, washer/dryer hookup, & dishwasher, screened porch, basketball court, & outdoor fireplace. Must see to believe! Luxury awaits you!