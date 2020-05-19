All apartments in Hillsborough County
11444 HAMMOCK OAKS COURT
11444 HAMMOCK OAKS COURT

11444 Hammock Oaks Court · No Longer Available
11444 Hammock Oaks Court, Hillsborough County, FL 33547

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
This magnificent traditional home lies on a large wooded lot in highly desirable gated Hammock Oaks Reserve where you can luxuriate in its high-end feel while enjoying the peace of the countryside. The two-story foyer will take your breath away w/ gorgeous marble tile floors & double curving staircase. On one side is the immense wood-paneled office w/ double French doors, walk-in storage closet, & access to the lanai. The formal dining room to the left features wood floors & crown molding as you move on into the dream kitchen which boasts gorgeous 42” cabinetry, granite countertops, an island w/ storage & cooktop, & stainless appliances including a double-oven. The family room includes wood floors & French doors to the lanai. Upstairs you’ll find the master suite w/ large sitting area & balcony. The additional bedroom could also function as a nursery. The sumptuous master bath has large garden tub, tile surround walk-in shower w/ dual heads, make-up vanity, & separate sinks in beautiful cabinets & granite counters. Pass through the first closet area w/ California closet cabinets & you’ll find the dressing area w/ plenty of space for all your dressing needs. Two more large bedrooms have California closets & one has ensuite bathroom for guests. The large pool separates the main house from the pool house which includes a full bath, washer/dryer hookup, & dishwasher, screened porch, basketball court, & outdoor fireplace. Must see to believe! Luxury awaits you!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Does 11444 HAMMOCK OAKS COURT have any available units?
11444 HAMMOCK OAKS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsborough County, FL.
What amenities does 11444 HAMMOCK OAKS COURT have?
Some of 11444 HAMMOCK OAKS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11444 HAMMOCK OAKS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11444 HAMMOCK OAKS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11444 HAMMOCK OAKS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 11444 HAMMOCK OAKS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsborough County.
Does 11444 HAMMOCK OAKS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 11444 HAMMOCK OAKS COURT offers parking.
Does 11444 HAMMOCK OAKS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11444 HAMMOCK OAKS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11444 HAMMOCK OAKS COURT have a pool?
Yes, 11444 HAMMOCK OAKS COURT has a pool.
Does 11444 HAMMOCK OAKS COURT have accessible units?
No, 11444 HAMMOCK OAKS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11444 HAMMOCK OAKS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11444 HAMMOCK OAKS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 11444 HAMMOCK OAKS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 11444 HAMMOCK OAKS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
