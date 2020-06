3740 S Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator bbq/grill lobby

WOW! ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS, DESIGNER FURNISHED, ELEGANT CONDO WITH STUNNING OCEAN & IC VIEWS! IF YOU WANT THE BEST-THIS IS IT! TWO LARGE BALCONIES FACE WATER! DINE AL FRESCO-ALL OF THE TIME! TOTALLY TURN KEY! JUST BRING YOUR SUPER HAPPY SELF! CROWN MOLDING THROUGHOUT, COMFORTABLY FURNISHED, AND METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED! EXCELLENT ''HANDS ON'' LANDLORDS! NO PETS ALLOWED PER THE CONDO ASSOC.. AVAILABLE 6/2/20 FOR SEASONAL AT $10,000 PER MONTH--5 MONTHS MINIMUM--OR ANNUALLY AT $7,500/ MONTH--OR OFF-SEASONAL AT $6,500/MONTH--3 MONTHS MINIMUM! A MULTI-YEAR LEASE IS AVAILABLE AS THE OWNERS HAVE NO PLANS ON SELLING! THE TOSCANA SOUTH IS THE NEWEST BUILDING OF THE 3 BUILDINGS AND THE LOBBY & COMMON AREAS HAVE ALL BEEN RECENTLY RENOVATED & ARE JUST GORGEOUS! THIS IS AN EXCEPTIONAL RENTAL! FOR SURE!