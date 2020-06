Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

TOTALLY RENOVATED 55+ INTERCOASTAL COMMUNITY.GRANITE COUNTERTOPS..SS APPLIANCES.RENOVATED BATHROOMS AND PORCELAIN FLOORS.. DREAMING of PARADISE.. You Have Found It!! /.THIS 2 BED 2 BATH CONDO COMES WITH BREATHTAKING VIEWS OF THE INTRACOASAL WATERWAYS..WATCH THE BOATS SAIL BY FROM YOUR OVERSIZED BALCONY.GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A PENTHOUSE UNIT IN A GREAT BUILDING. OCEAN AND INTRACOASTAL VIEWS,LUSH LANDSCAPING, TWO COMMUNITY POOLS, SHUFFLEBOARD COURTS AND COMMUNITY CLUBHOUSE.DEEDED BEACH ACCESS.THIS CONDO COMES WITH A GREAT FLORIDA LIFESTYLE..THE PHOTOS SAY IT ALL!!!!!