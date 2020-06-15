All apartments in Highland Beach
3101 South Ocean Boulevard
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

3101 South Ocean Boulevard

3101 South Ocean Boulevard · (561) 208-1382
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3101 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL 33487

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
3101 South Ocean Boulevard Apt #402, Highland Beach, FL 33487 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Marshall Sklar, Florida’s Best Realty Svcs, (561) 208-1382. Available from: 06/10/2020. No pets allowed. Come relax in this beautiful furnished rental in the heart of Highland Beach.Relax on an expansive deck facing the crystal clear waters of the Atlantic Ocean and pool area. Newly renovated, tastefully decorated condo includes gourmet kitchen with high end appliances, dining and living area,washer/dryer. 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Cable and wifi included! [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3583046 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3101 South Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
3101 South Ocean Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Beach, FL.
What amenities does 3101 South Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 3101 South Ocean Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3101 South Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3101 South Ocean Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 South Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3101 South Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Beach.
Does 3101 South Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3101 South Ocean Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3101 South Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3101 South Ocean Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 South Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3101 South Ocean Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3101 South Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3101 South Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 South Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3101 South Ocean Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3101 South Ocean Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3101 South Ocean Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
