Amenities

parking furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available July 31. Unit has newer kitchen cabinets!ASSIGNED PARKING. Can be furnished or unfurnished. Amazing community right in the middle of recreation and shopping area. This one bedroom/ one bathroom condo is located in lush green environment. Large living room and dining area, spacious bedroom and bathroom. The community is gated for your security. A perfect starter home with public transportation access. Easy to show!