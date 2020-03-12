1900 W 54th St

Amenities

Location, Location, Location! Centrally located Unit in the Heart of Hialeah.This 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Apartment with an Open Balcony and Renovated Kitchen is just waiting for the Right Tenant to Call Home. Brand New Kitchen Cabinets Offers Plenty of Counter Space and Cabinetry. New Refrigerator Stove and Above Range Microwave. Property is equipped with Washer and Dryer Inside Unit. The condominium is Centrally located near Malls, Shopping Centers, Highways, Fine Dining, Public Transportation, City of Hialeah Park with Adult Center and grocery store. This UNIT Will NOT LAST! Make your Appointment Today!