Hialeah, FL
1900 W 54th St
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:36 PM

1900 W 54th St

1900 West 54th Street · (786) 302-0905
Location

1900 West 54th Street, Hialeah, FL 33012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 321 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Location, Location, Location! Centrally located Unit in the Heart of Hialeah.This 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Apartment with an Open Balcony and Renovated Kitchen is just waiting for the Right Tenant to Call Home. Brand New Kitchen Cabinets Offers Plenty of Counter Space and Cabinetry. New Refrigerator Stove and Above Range Microwave. Property is equipped with Washer and Dryer Inside Unit. The condominium is Centrally located near Malls, Shopping Centers, Highways, Fine Dining, Public Transportation, City of Hialeah Park with Adult Center and grocery store. This UNIT Will NOT LAST! Make your Appointment Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 W 54th St have any available units?
1900 W 54th St has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1900 W 54th St have?
Some of 1900 W 54th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 W 54th St currently offering any rent specials?
1900 W 54th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 W 54th St pet-friendly?
No, 1900 W 54th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hialeah.
Does 1900 W 54th St offer parking?
No, 1900 W 54th St does not offer parking.
Does 1900 W 54th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1900 W 54th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 W 54th St have a pool?
Yes, 1900 W 54th St has a pool.
Does 1900 W 54th St have accessible units?
No, 1900 W 54th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 W 54th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1900 W 54th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1900 W 54th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1900 W 54th St does not have units with air conditioning.
