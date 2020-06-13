Apartment List
FL
/
haines city
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:51 PM

123 Apartments for rent in Haines City, FL with garage

Haines City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
154 Milestone Dr
154 Milestone Drive, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1435 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Haines City!! Located conveniently close to shopping and major highways as well as Disney parks.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1001 LAKE CHARLES DRIVE
1001 Lake Charles Drive, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1788 sqft
Great home for you 3br 2ba....large kitchen with loads of cabinet and counter space plus a pantry. Dining room has sliders to patio and back yard. No Kitchen appliances included. Located just off Hwy 27 and just minutes to access I4...

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1507 OAK MARSH LOOP
1507 Oak Marsh Loop, Haines City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,685
1936 sqft
Newly Built Lennar Hartford floorpan located in the Solterra Springs Community. This spacious one story home includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a three car garage. The kitchen and island overlook the large combination family and cafe.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
601 WINDSOR ESTATES DRIVE
601 Windsor Estates Drive, Haines City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2012 sqft
Search no more, you have found it. Well maintained four bedroom two story home is waiting for you. Space galore, more than 2000 square feet for you and your family to enjoy. All of the bedrooms are upstairs providing optimum living and privacy.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1300 Florida A1a
1300 South 10th Street, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1850 sqft
PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS from this direct oceanfront, three-bedroom, furnished condo with wrap-around balconies from each room! Gated under garage parking, doorman, and fine amenities throughout.

1 of 27

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
326 BRIARBROOK LANE
326 Briarbrook Ln, Haines City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2654 sqft
Beautiful, bright and full of upgrades home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 cars garage, located in the highly desired Haines Ridge community! As you enter this one story home you will be impressed!.
Results within 1 mile of Haines City

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
13 PALM COURT
13 Palm Court, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
840 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom/ 2 bath Single Family Home. Home has fresh interior paint. Tile through the home. The patio has been converted into an office space/laundry room. Lawn care is not included.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1360 DAVENPORT BLVD
1360 Davenport Blvd, Davenport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1447 sqft
immediate Move in! Spacious 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Ridgewood Lakes Village
1 Unit Available
228 DEL SOL AVENUE
228 Del Sol Avenue, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1982 sqft
Single-family home located in a 55+ Gated Golf Community. Home has a Dual Lake View with a Screened in Back Patio. It also features Motorized blinds.
Results within 5 miles of Haines City
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:20am
Championsgate Village
26 Units Available
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1494 sqft
An upscale resort-like community with ample privacy. Easy access to retail and restaurants. Short-term leases available. Guest suites provided. On-site pool, outdoor chess set, concierge service and yoga area. Bark park.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
415 Bay leaf Drive
415 Bay Leaf Drive, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1837 sqft
Beautiful 1837 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage home. Open/split floor plan with tray ceilings in master suite, bathroom with double sinks, shower and garden tub.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
461 Cinnamon Drive
461 Cinnamon Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2031 sqft
Poinciana 2 story home! - Beautiful 2 story home with Family Room close to the kitchen and its breakfast nook and slider to a patio, making it perfect for family gatherings! Living/Dining Room also has access to a patio (2 patios!) and welcomed

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
419 Bay Leaf Drive
419 Bay Leaf Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1797 sqft
Gorgeous roomy house in a beautiful location - Lease-Purchase - ***LEASE-to-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM. If you need 1-2 years to qualify for a mortgage and want to start working on buying the house today this program is for you.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
514 Peace Dr.
514 Peace Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1440 sqft
3 bedroom home in Poinciana Available Now ! - 3/2 Single Family Home in Poinciana AVAILABLE NOW!!! This open split floor plan home offers ceramic tile throughout, eat in kitchen with bar and panty, over looking the living and dining room combo,

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
482 Danube Drive
482 Danube Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1232 sqft
482 Danube Drive - ... Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home in Village 7 Poinciana - Unfurnished 1 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
933 Centaury Drive
933 Centaury Dr, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2166 sqft
Beautiful furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! - Beautiful Two Story furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! This property features a huge living room space and a spacious open concept kitchen.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3218 Whispering Trails Ave
3218 Whispering Trails Avenue, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1253 sqft
Cozy and well manicured One Story home available in Winter Haven! A must see! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, eat in kitchen and a spacious Covered Lanai (porch), and fenced in backyard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Lakes At Lucerne Park
1 Unit Available
268 Oleander St
268 Oleander Street, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1450 sqft
Like new and stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Winter Haven! Huge, open living and kitchen areas. Massive master bedroom! Clean and luxurious! Beautiful, spacious kitchen with large island/breakfast bar.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Loma Linda
1 Unit Available
1037 BLACKWOLF RUN ROAD
1037 Blackwolf Run Rd, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2334 sqft
Brand new 2 story beautiful home 4/2.5 at Champions Gate. with the new highly energy-efficient homes.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Oakmont
1 Unit Available
473 HAMLET LOOP
473 Hamlet Loop, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1753 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage in Greenfield Village. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan with grand island separating the kitchen from the living room area.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
504 ALLEN AVENUE
504 Allen Avenue, Dundee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1562 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home available for immediate move in. The home has laminate wood floors in the kitchen and dining area, and carpet through remaining areas. The garage has been converted into a great room with a fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1823 NICARAGUA WAY
1823 Nicaragua Way, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1246 sqft
The house has wheelchair access freshly remodeled with ramps at all entryways and screen porch if needed. 55 and over with clubhouse and heated pool Tenant pays HOA fees of $155.00 which covers water, sewer, trash, club house.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
5545 MISTY OAK CIRCLE
5545 Misty Oak Circle, Polk County, FL
7 Bedrooms
$2,800
3187 sqft
Great Opportunity!! Brand new, beautiful Seashore Pulte model resort vacation pool home for immediate rental. 7 large bedrooms and 5.5 baths BIG 2 car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1249 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD
1249 Royal St George Blvd, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2156 sqft
Beautiful, brand new, fully-furnished, "Smart" Townhome (Vistas at Champions Gate). This 4 BED/3 BATH with 2 Car Garage will not last. Located in ChampionsGate, this gated community has amenities, activities, and events to entertain the whole family.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Haines City, FL

Haines City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

