furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:37 PM
40 Furnished Apartments for rent in Haines City, FL
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1300 Florida A1a
1300 South 10th Street, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1850 sqft
PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS from this direct oceanfront, three-bedroom, furnished condo with wrap-around balconies from each room! Gated under garage parking, doorman, and fine amenities throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Haines City
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grenelefe Country Club
1 Unit Available
332 Birch Way
332 Birch Way, Grenelefe, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
974 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Condo located in Grenelefe Golf Community - 1 bedroom/1 bathroom fully furnished first floor condo on the Grenelefe golf course. Nice open concept with a sizable breakfast bar, perfect for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Haines City
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
933 Centaury Drive
933 Centaury Dr, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2166 sqft
Beautiful furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! - Beautiful Two Story furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! This property features a huge living room space and a spacious open concept kitchen.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2173 Mystic Ring Loop
2173 Mystic Ring Loop, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1245 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Town Home located in desirable Lake Marion Golf Resort. Luxury living at its finest in this gated community with tons of amenities. Property comes fully furnished and equipped.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Cypresswood Country Club
1 Unit Available
2212 SAWGRASS COURT
2212 Sawgrass Court, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1456 sqft
Enjoy this spacious and well maintained end unit golf villa located in Cypresswood, a gated golf community in Southeast Winter Haven with easy access to HWY 27.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5545 MISTY OAK CIRCLE
5545 Misty Oak Circle, Polk County, FL
7 Bedrooms
$2,800
3187 sqft
Great Opportunity!! Brand new, beautiful Seashore Pulte model resort vacation pool home for immediate rental. 7 large bedrooms and 5.5 baths BIG 2 car garage.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1249 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD
1249 Royal St George Blvd, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2156 sqft
Beautiful, brand new, fully-furnished, "Smart" Townhome (Vistas at Champions Gate). This 4 BED/3 BATH with 2 Car Garage will not last. Located in ChampionsGate, this gated community has amenities, activities, and events to entertain the whole family.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2140 MYSTIC RING LOOP
2140 Mystic Ring Loop, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1245 sqft
3/2 completely tiled unit, located in the gated community of Lake Marion Resort. The duplez offers an open floor plan and is partially furnished. The kitchen has a large pantry and over looks the living room.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
Oakmont
1 Unit Available
4574 Terrasonesta Dr
4574 Terrasonesta Drive, Polk County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
2265 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED! GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS WONDERFUL 5 bed, 5 bathroom TOWNHOUSE, at SOLTERRA RESORT, ( available unfurnished as well ). Each room in the home is tastefully decorated and furnished.
Results within 10 miles of Haines City
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
341 Pendant Court
341 Pendant Court, Osceola County, FL
8 Bedrooms
$4,250
3412 sqft
Beautiful, Fully-Furnished, Pool Home in the Reunion West Community located in Kissimmee! - This spacious, fully-furnished 8 bedroom, 7 bathroom, 3,412 square foot pool home is located in the Reunion West Community in the heart of Kissimmee.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Watersong
1 Unit Available
144 Yellow Snapdragon D
144 Yellow Snapdragon Drive, Polk County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,735
2667 sqft
Villa Jippart is a European furnished rental villa. Price includes everyting. Located in Davenport , Watersong Resort. It has a extended pooldeck and jacuzzi.2 Master bedrooms, 3 car garage,fully equiped kitchen etc. Near golfcourses , 10 min.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1400 Ne 4thave
1400 Avenue E Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1700 sqft
VERY NICE House, CLEAN, COMFORTABLE, FULLY FURNISHED In East Boca Raton Florida. Walk to public, Starbucks to the Beach, to Boca Raton Downtown (Mizner Park) with all the nice restaurant with great food and Shopping Center.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1565 Resolute St
1565 Resolute Street, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1875 sqft
Gorgeous spacious 3 bedroom 2 and half bath home located on the park in Spring park loop. Walk to the lake or the community club house with fitness and community pool. Near downtown celebration and High School. Large 2 car garage.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Reunion
1 Unit Available
872 Assembly Ct
872 Assembly Court, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1862 sqft
Beautiful furnished townhouse for rent in Reunion, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, ideally located closet to shopping centers, Championsgate and more. This unit is move in ready, Washer and Dryer are included.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1405 Deuce Cir
1405 Deuce Circle, Four Corners, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
3750 sqft
Amazing large 5 bedroom 4 bath home with game room, double balcony Pool and more. This property sits directly on Champions Gate golf course and give you access to the Oasis club with tons of amenities. Property comes furnished and equipped.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
207 Scaton Way
207 Scaton Way, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1612 sqft
Available immediately in Davenport. Convenient to SR 192, this townhouse is in a quiet subdivision nicely kept. House comes fully furnished with newer modern furniture. Minimum lease 6 months.
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
1438 Chelsea Drive
1438 Chelsea Drive, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1528 sqft
!Spacious 3/2.
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
7671 Otterspool Street - 1
7671 Otterspool St, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1390 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Fully Furnished Townhome with the Pool, located in the preferred resort community of Windsor Hills.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Waverly
1 Unit Available
536 Caymen Drive
536 Caymen Dr, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
784 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom mobile home is located in Towerwood MHP, a 55+ community. This property has an updated kitchen, a laundry room with space for a workshop, carport, sunroom and much more. Unit does not come furnished One year lease $950.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Providence
1 Unit Available
2653 ROSEMONT CIRCLE
2653 Rosemont Circle, Polk County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2333 sqft
Beautiful home for rent minutes away from the theme parks! Don't miss the opportunity to live in this newer, 5 bedroom, 4.
1 of 70
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9027 RHODES STREET
9027 Rhodes Street, Four Corners, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
2263 sqft
MONTH to MONTH! All Utilities included. Furnished 5 bed/5 bath with Private Pool and everything included, electricity, water, internet, pool, just like a Vacation Home, rental amount of $3.400 is based on a 30 days rental.
1 of 51
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
330 MUIRFIELD LOOP
330 Muirfield Loop, Four Corners, FL
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
5148 sqft
This custom estate home is being leased fully furnished. The lease fee will include basic cable and internet. The owner has a Gold Reunion Membership which will allow the tenant access to the tennis, fitness center, waterpark, and golf.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2603 ARCHFELD BOULEVARD
2603 Archfeld Boulevard, Four Corners, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,600
2812 sqft
This 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom house is located in the beautiful gated community of Windsor Hills. It's only 2.5 miles from the Walt Disney World Resort and very convenient to world class dining and shopping.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8101 COCONUT PALM WAY
8101 Coconut Palm Way, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1340 sqft
You can live in a Resort every day in Wyndham Palms, Fully furnished (Optional), well maintained 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom condo overlooking green space/park in the beautiful community of Windsor Palms.
