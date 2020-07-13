123 Apartments for rent in Haines City, FL with pool

/
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1175 Florida A1a
1175 South 10th Street, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1386 sqft
AVAILABLE September 1 2020. Spend the Spring & Summer in exquisite beach accommodations. Executive Style condo is directly overlooking the ocean.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southern Dunes Golf Course
5006 Hemingway Circle
5006 Hemmingway Avenue, Haines City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1152 sqft
Furnished 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Condo - Fully Furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Southern Dunes. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3190637)
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
172 Ludisia Loop
172 Ludisia Loop, Haines City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1828 sqft
Live like you're on vacation! Brand NEW "Cali" model in Orchid Grove Davenport - featuring a community pool with CABANAS, a playground and a dog park! This 4 bedroom home offers a GRANITE kitchen, stainless appliances, tile in all wet areas and a
1 of 27
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
326 BRIARBROOK LANE
326 Briarbrook Ln, Haines City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2654 sqft
Beautiful, bright and full of upgrades home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 cars garage, located in the highly desired Haines Ridge community! As you enter this one story home you will be impressed!.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Southern Dunes Golf Course
2414 Saint Augustine Blvd
2414 Saint Augustine Boulevard, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1505 sqft
3/2.5 house for rent, fully furnished with private pool, gated community
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grenelefe Country Club
922 Tennis Way # 3162/3
922 Tennis Way, Grenelefe, FL
Studio
$999
1123 sqft
922 Tennis Way # 3162/3 Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in Grenelefe - Very nice clean furnished 2/2 condo on the golf course No Pets Allowed (RLNE5890738)
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Grenelefe Country Club
33 ASPEN DRIVE
33 Aspen Drive, Grenelefe, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
970 sqft
Workday is over and now it's time to relax and come home to your very own sanctuary. RELAX... YOU ARE HOME. This 2bed 2bath Condo located in Aspenwood in the historical Central Florida Golf Community of Grenelefe. As you enter...
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
123 Units Available
Springs at Posner Park
2010 Jennifer Dr, Davenport, FL
Studio
$1,141
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1143 sqft
Springs at Posner Park is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Davenport, FL. Enjoy the privacy and convenience of our townhome-style floor plans.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
$
25 Units Available
Championsgate Village
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1494 sqft
An upscale resort-like community with ample privacy. Easy access to retail and restaurants. Short-term leases available. Guest suites provided. On-site pool, outdoor chess set, concierge service and yoga area. Bark park.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1903 Ray Place
1903 Ray Place, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1578 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Poinciana-Village 8
117 Violet Court
117 Violet Court, Poinciana, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
1984 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Poinciana-Village 8
163 Violet Court
163 Violet Court, Poinciana, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
1984 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Poinciana-Village 8
317 Aster Court
317 Aster Court, Poinciana, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
1984 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease! This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Poinciana-Village 8
375 Aster Court
375 Aster Court, Poinciana, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
1984 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease! This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Poinciana-Village 8
208 Hyacinth Court
208 Hyacinth Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1851 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease! This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Poinciana-Village 8
279 Fig Court
279 Fig Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1851 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Poinciana-Village 8
204 Hyacinth Court
204 Hyacinth Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1851 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease! This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Poinciana-Village 8
269 Fig Court
269 Fig Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1851 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Poinciana-Village 8
207 Goldenrod Lane
207 Goldenrod Lane, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1851 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease! This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
603 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1
603 Lake Marion Gulf Resort Drive, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
784 sqft
Beautiful Villa, move-in ready 2/2 in Lake Marion Golf Resort! New A/C and all appliances are new. all-new title. This condo is tucked back in a gorgeous Resort-like community. High ceilings and great natural light give the condo a spacious feel.
1 of 20
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
415 Bay leaf Drive
415 Bay Leaf Drive, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1837 sqft
Beautiful 1837 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage home. Open/split floor plan with tray ceilings in master suite, bathroom with double sinks, shower and garden tub.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1726 Coriander Dr.
1726 Coriander Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1442 sqft
Beautiful 3/3 located in the GATED community of Tuscany Preserve! Fresh paint and no carpet! - Furnished optional - $1450 unfurnished, $1550 furnished. Tuscany Preserve is a resort-style, private, gated, community in Southwest Poinciana.
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Loma Linda
1037 BLACKWOLF RUN ROAD
1037 Blackwolf Run Rd, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2334 sqft
Brand new 2 story beautiful home 4/2.5 at Champions Gate. with the new highly energy-efficient homes.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2153 Mystic Ring Loop
2153 Mystic Ring Loop, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1245 sqft
COZY RESORT STYLE 3 BEDROOM DUPLEX AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Gorgeous Resort Style 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom duplex!!! This property is situated in the beautiful gated "LAKE MARION RESORT" The property features wood & tile flooring throughout.
