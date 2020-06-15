All apartments in Gulfport
Find more places like 2824 Tifton Street S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gulfport, FL
/
2824 Tifton Street S
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

2824 Tifton Street S

2824 Tifton Street South · (727) 321-1212 ext. 1300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gulfport
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

2824 Tifton Street South, Gulfport, FL 33711
Bayview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2824 Tifton Street S · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
hot tub
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
internet access
VACATION RENTAL - Eco Green Cottage - 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath home 30-day minimum stay
Monthly: $3,500.00 + 12.5% tax, $500.00 deposit, $150.00 cleaning fee

Available: May 2020

Eco-touristic, vacation home in the beautiful marina district of Gulfport, just a 5 minute drive to downtown, 15 minutes to St Pete Beach, the best opportunity to feel the genuine Gulfport experience but not be right in the middle of it all. Our owners have created the same place that they would like to spend time, when they go on vacation.

The home is decorated with all the modern amenities yet still has that old Gulfport feel. The owners have created a whole new look and feel for this delightful restored cottage. This two-bedroom one bath home offers queen beds, new bedding, ample closet space and spa like bathroom. The kitchen is fully equipped with all you need to create a scrumptious dinner at home or make a simple al fresco meal to take to the beach. The open living area offers bistro seating and a comfy sofa for you to curl up and read a book or watch your favorite show on the flat screen television. Wood floor throughout with a bonus room off the kitchen that is a perfect place to relax and unwind after a long day. Outside has a private yard to sit and enjoy the Florida weather.

The home comes with all of the necessary features such as a wireless internet, off-street parking, fully washer/dryer plus all the cleaning products for your entire stay. Ideal for a couple or a small family.

Gulfport is one of those hidden gems that has been known to be called funky, eclectic, artsy, charming, progressive, welcoming, warm, and yes, even weird. With so much to do you will never be bored in our picturesque beach community. From our culinary hot spots, unique shops and boutiques to the dazzling sunsets you will surely get that Old Florida charm with a twist that you wont find anywhere else in the area.

Every Tuesday is Gulfport's Tuesday Fresh Market where vendors offer fresh produce, baked breads and seafood, cheeses, nuts, spices and sauces. Local artists also offer hand crafted art, clothing and more! And if youre looking for some nightlife, on the first Friday and third Saturday of every month Beach Blvd comes alive with artists, vendors, entertainers, musicians, and great food during our famous Gulfport Art Walks. Be sure walk over to Williams Pier at dusk to take pictures or just follow the sun as it goes down while watching the clouds put on a colorful show. Its truly breathtaking.

If youre the outdoorsy type be sure to visit our lovely beach or one of our beautiful parks along with the Clam Bayou Nature Preserve that always provides a visual and auditory treat with the sights and sounds of wild birds, the breeze in the trees, and the water of the bayou.

We hope you choose to stay at our little piece of paradise right in the heart of our unique town of Gulfport.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4606756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2824 Tifton Street S have any available units?
2824 Tifton Street S has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2824 Tifton Street S have?
Some of 2824 Tifton Street S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2824 Tifton Street S currently offering any rent specials?
2824 Tifton Street S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2824 Tifton Street S pet-friendly?
No, 2824 Tifton Street S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulfport.
Does 2824 Tifton Street S offer parking?
Yes, 2824 Tifton Street S does offer parking.
Does 2824 Tifton Street S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2824 Tifton Street S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2824 Tifton Street S have a pool?
No, 2824 Tifton Street S does not have a pool.
Does 2824 Tifton Street S have accessible units?
No, 2824 Tifton Street S does not have accessible units.
Does 2824 Tifton Street S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2824 Tifton Street S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2824 Tifton Street S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2824 Tifton Street S does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2824 Tifton Street S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South
Gulfport, FL 33707

Similar Pages

Gulfport 1 BedroomsGulfport 2 Bedrooms
Gulfport Apartments with ParkingGulfport Apartments with Pool
Gulfport Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FL
Fuller Heights, FLVenice Gardens, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity