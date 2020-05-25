All apartments in Goldenrod
Home
/
Goldenrod, FL
/
7473 ALOMA PINES COURT
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:57 PM

7473 ALOMA PINES COURT

7473 Aloma Pines Ct · No Longer Available
Location

7473 Aloma Pines Ct, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate, two-year old townhome in the hugely popular Aloma Trails gated community of Winter Park. The townhome offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, one half bathroom, a single car attached garage, impressive red paver driveway, granite kitchen counter tops, oversized kitchen island, walk in pantry, stainless steel appliances, recess lighting, and silestone bathroom counters. The community is located less than a mile from the 417, a short drive from UCF/SR 50, and minutes away from Rollins College/Park Avenue with all of its beautiful shops and restaurants. The home is also zoned for some of the best A rated Seminole County schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7473 ALOMA PINES COURT have any available units?
7473 ALOMA PINES COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
What amenities does 7473 ALOMA PINES COURT have?
Some of 7473 ALOMA PINES COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7473 ALOMA PINES COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7473 ALOMA PINES COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7473 ALOMA PINES COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7473 ALOMA PINES COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goldenrod.
Does 7473 ALOMA PINES COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7473 ALOMA PINES COURT offers parking.
Does 7473 ALOMA PINES COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7473 ALOMA PINES COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7473 ALOMA PINES COURT have a pool?
No, 7473 ALOMA PINES COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7473 ALOMA PINES COURT have accessible units?
No, 7473 ALOMA PINES COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7473 ALOMA PINES COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7473 ALOMA PINES COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7473 ALOMA PINES COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7473 ALOMA PINES COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
