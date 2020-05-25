7473 ALOMA PINES COURT

Amenities

Immaculate, two-year old townhome in the hugely popular Aloma Trails gated community of Winter Park. The townhome offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, one half bathroom, a single car attached garage, impressive red paver driveway, granite kitchen counter tops, oversized kitchen island, walk in pantry, stainless steel appliances, recess lighting, and silestone bathroom counters. The community is located less than a mile from the 417, a short drive from UCF/SR 50, and minutes away from Rollins College/Park Avenue with all of its beautiful shops and restaurants. The home is also zoned for some of the best A rated Seminole County schools.