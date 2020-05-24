All apartments in Golden Glades
Last updated May 24 2020 at 12:50 AM

353 NE 164th Ter

353 Northeast 164th Terrace · (305) 318-9952
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

353 Northeast 164th Terrace, Golden Glades, FL 33162
Fulford Highlands

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Ready for immediate occupancy. 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom, in the heart of North Miami. Unit is located in the rear section of a secured, beautiful single family house. Super well maintained, tile flooring, granite counter top in kitchen, with tile backsplash, wooden cabinets, refrigerator, electric range, and microwave. Mini split a/c and tenant will have access to washier and dryer. The main house is gated and secured. Great location, and easy access to I-95, Jackson North hospital and all other major venues. Any tenant would enjoy living at this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 353 NE 164th Ter have any available units?
353 NE 164th Ter has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 353 NE 164th Ter have?
Some of 353 NE 164th Ter's amenities include granite counters, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 353 NE 164th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
353 NE 164th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 353 NE 164th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 353 NE 164th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Golden Glades.
Does 353 NE 164th Ter offer parking?
No, 353 NE 164th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 353 NE 164th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 353 NE 164th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 353 NE 164th Ter have a pool?
No, 353 NE 164th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 353 NE 164th Ter have accessible units?
No, 353 NE 164th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 353 NE 164th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 353 NE 164th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 353 NE 164th Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 353 NE 164th Ter has units with air conditioning.
