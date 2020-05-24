353 NE 164th Ter

Amenities

Ready for immediate occupancy. 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom, in the heart of North Miami. Unit is located in the rear section of a secured, beautiful single family house. Super well maintained, tile flooring, granite counter top in kitchen, with tile backsplash, wooden cabinets, refrigerator, electric range, and microwave. Mini split a/c and tenant will have access to washier and dryer. The main house is gated and secured. Great location, and easy access to I-95, Jackson North hospital and all other major venues. Any tenant would enjoy living at this property.