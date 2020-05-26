7865 Camino Real

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool tennis court

Clean and bright 1bed/ 1bath condo in highly sought after & secured Village of Kings Creek. Lovingly well maintained this spacious unit offers tile floors in living areas & new grey carpet in bedroom. Lots of storage w/ walk in closet & pantry closet. Conveniently located near shops, restaurants, & expressways. Managed community offers roaming security, pool, tennis court, gym, clubhouse, laundry facilities, & more. Available April 16, 2020. Please contact for virtual showings. No pets allowed.