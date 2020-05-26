All apartments in Glenvar Heights
Find more places like 7865 Camino Real.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glenvar Heights, FL
/
7865 Camino Real
Last updated April 8 2020 at 2:56 AM

7865 Camino Real

7865 Camino Real · (786) 586-6958
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glenvar Heights
See all
Dadeland
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7865 Camino Real, Glenvar Heights, FL 33143
Dadeland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit L-319 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Clean and bright 1bed/ 1bath condo in highly sought after & secured Village of Kings Creek. Lovingly well maintained this spacious unit offers tile floors in living areas & new grey carpet in bedroom. Lots of storage w/ walk in closet & pantry closet. Conveniently located near shops, restaurants, & expressways. Managed community offers roaming security, pool, tennis court, gym, clubhouse, laundry facilities, & more. Available April 16, 2020. Please contact for virtual showings. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7865 Camino Real have any available units?
7865 Camino Real has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7865 Camino Real have?
Some of 7865 Camino Real's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7865 Camino Real currently offering any rent specials?
7865 Camino Real isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7865 Camino Real pet-friendly?
No, 7865 Camino Real is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenvar Heights.
Does 7865 Camino Real offer parking?
No, 7865 Camino Real does not offer parking.
Does 7865 Camino Real have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7865 Camino Real does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7865 Camino Real have a pool?
Yes, 7865 Camino Real has a pool.
Does 7865 Camino Real have accessible units?
No, 7865 Camino Real does not have accessible units.
Does 7865 Camino Real have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7865 Camino Real has units with dishwashers.
Does 7865 Camino Real have units with air conditioning?
No, 7865 Camino Real does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7865 Camino Real?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St
Glenvar Heights, FL 33155

Similar Pages

Glenvar Heights 1 BedroomsGlenvar Heights 2 Bedrooms
Glenvar Heights Cheap PlacesGlenvar Heights Pet Friendly Places
Glenvar Heights Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLKey Largo, FLPembroke Park, FL
West Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLTavernier, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLIslamorada, Village of Islands, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity